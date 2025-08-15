Fifty Years Of Sholay | Apathetic Critics, Truncated Songs And An All-important Rose

Today, it’s another golden day for a film I’ve watched innumerable times. Each time I watch the train steam into the station, I feel the same excitement and anticipation. And the final shot reminds me of an amusing anecdote the director had shared during an interview in 2015. As they were waiting to take the last shot, an assistant director suddenly remembered that a rose had been tucked in Hema’s hair in the earlier scene. For the sake of continuity, they needed the flower, but it was in a truck which had left to fetch their breakfast. A car was sent behind it, the rose was retrieved and tucked in place, as the train came steaming into the platform. A desolate Veeru gets on, brightens when he sees Basanti waiting in the empty compartment, they embrace, Dwarka Divecha’s camera moving in circles to capture the all-important rose. The train leaves Ramgarh with them and it’s ‘The End’. Phew!