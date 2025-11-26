Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

The number of such forms stood at 10.33 lakh on Monday, indicating a sharp rise in uncollectable cases within a day.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Bengal election news, SIR enumeration forms
Booth Level Officers on field to distribute enumeration forms to voters as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of election rolls begins in West Bengal, at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Around 14 lakh Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms in West Bengal have been flagged as “uncollectable” by the Election Commission.

  • These forms were rejected because voters were found to be absentee, duplicate, deceased, or permanently shifted.

  • The number rose sharply from 10.33 lakh the previous day, and verification is still ongoing as part of electoral roll revision.

Nearly 14 lakh Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms have so far been identified as “uncollectable” in West Bengal, according to the Election Commission.

Officials said the forms were classified as uncollectable because the listed voters were found to be absentee, duplicate, deceased, or had permanently shifted from their registered addresses.

The number of such forms stood at 10.33 lakh on Monday, indicating a sharp rise in uncollectable cases within a day.

Election officials are continuing the verification process as part of the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unleashed a torrent of criticism against the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, November 25, over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging it is a politically motivated ploy to disenfranchise genuine voters in the state. Speaking at an anti-SIR rally in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee branded the ECI as the "BJP's Commission," questioning if voter lists were being prepared from BJP offices and vowing fierce resistance to protect Bengal's democratic fabric.

Related Content
Related Content

The Trinamool Congress supremo led a three-kilometer protest march from Bongaon to Thakurnagar, flanked by party heavyweights and enthusiastic supporters waving flags and chanting slogans against the SIR exercise, which she described as "chaotic, coercive, and dangerous." Banerjee highlighted the selective implementation of SIR in Bengal but not in BJP-ruled Assam despite its impending polls, accusing the central government of engineering voter deletions to tilt the scales for the 2026 Assembly elections.

"If your name gets deleted, the central government should also be deleted," she thundered to thunderous applause, escalating her rhetoric by warning that any attempt to "strike" her in Bengal would prompt her to "shake the whole country" and dismantle BJP's foundations nationwide.

SIR is a focused exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India to update and cleanse electoral rolls. Unlike routine annual revisions, SIR is undertaken in specific constituencies or states when there are concerns about the accuracy of voter lists due to large-scale migration, urbanisation, or reported irregularities.

The process involves door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), collection of enumeration forms from registered voters, and physical verification of addresses. The objective is to remove duplicate, deceased, or shifted voters, and to include eligible but unregistered citizens.

SIR is typically ordered ahead of major elections to ensure the integrity and credibility of the electoral process. The exercise is carried out under strict timelines and is monitored closely by senior election officials and observers. In states like West Bengal, where population mobility is high, SIR is considered critical for maintaining accurate and transparent voter rolls.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: IND Out To Survive SA Storm On Final Day In Guwahati

  2. South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad On India’s Uphill 549-Run Fourth-Day Chase, Says, ‘We Wanted Them To Really Grovel’

  3. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  4. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  5. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Delhi NCR Air Quality Plummets to Hazardous Levels Amid Dense Smog and Fog Alert

  3. Forest Department Deploys 20 Camera Traps After Suspected Tiger Attack Kills Woman in Nilgiris

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Jharkhand Congress To Mark November 26 As ‘Samvidhan Bachao Divas’

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry