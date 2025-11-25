West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Flays EC Over SIR Of Electoral Rolls

The Trinamool Congress supremo led a three-kilometer protest march from Bongaon to Thakurnagar, flanked by party heavyweights and enthusiastic supporters waving flags and chanting slogans against the SIR exercise, which she described as "chaotic, coercive, and dangerous." Banerjee highlighted the selective implementation of SIR in Bengal but not in BJP-ruled Assam despite its impending polls, accusing the central government of engineering voter deletions to tilt the scales for the 2026 Assembly elections.