Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

Malayalam actor Kannan Pattambi passed away on Sunday (January 4, 2025) night. He was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related illness.

  • Renowned Malayalam actor and production controller Kannan Pattambi died late last night at age 62.

  • He was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment. 

  • Kannan Pattambi's death was confirmed by his elder brother.

Renowned Malayalam actor and production controller Kannan Pattambi breathed his last on Sunday night (January 4, 2026) at age 62. He was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related illness.

Kannan Pattambi death

Kannan Pattambi died at around 11:40 p.m. at a private hospital in Kozhikode. His death was confirmed by his elder brother, filmmaker Major Ravi.

Pattambi's funeral will take place on Monday at 4 p.m. at his residence in Njanganthiri, Pattambi.

Major Ravi, a former Indian Army officer, paid a heartfelt tribute to his brother Kannan Pattambi. He shared a post on Facebook in Malayalam, alongside a photo of Pattambi. Ravi also shared the funeral details in the post.

"My dear brother, Kannan Pattambi, who was a film production controller, passed away at 11:41 PM last night. The funeral will be held at Pattambi's home in Njangattiri today at 4 PM. My younger brother, Kannan Pattambi, has left for his heavenly abode. Om Shanti," read his post.

Who was Kannan Pattambi?

Kannan Pattambi, who worked in the Malayalam film industry, was a production controller and also appeared in several films. He collaborated with his brother Ravi, who later became a filmmaker.

Kannan worked in films directed and produced by Major Ravi. Mission 90 Days, based on Ravi's experiences during the investigation into the Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, was one of Ravi's films, where Kannan was part of the production.

Kannan also featured in several films starring Mohanlal. Pulimurugan is one of them, which was the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. He appeared in over 20 films. 12th Man, Keerthichakra, Vettam, Ananthabhadram, Odiyan, Crazy Gopalan, and Thantra are some of his notable films.

He was also the production controller for Kandahar (2010), which starred Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan.

(With inputs from ANI)

