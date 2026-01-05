Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

Kannan also featured in several films starring Mohanlal. Pulimurugan is one of them, which was the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. He appeared in over 20 films. 12th Man, Keerthichakra, Vettam, Ananthabhadram, Odiyan, Crazy Gopalan, and Thantra are some of his notable films.