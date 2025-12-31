Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

Several prominent figures from the South Indian film industry have mourned the death of Mohanlal's mother.

Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday (December 30) at her residence in Elamakkara at age 90. Reportedly, she had been unwell for some time due to neurological disorders and suffered a stroke. Several prominent figures from the South Indian film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi and others, paid tributes to Santhakumari on social media.

Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90

Celebs pay tributes to Mohanlal's mother

Mohanlal's close friend Mammootty visited the actor's home to offer his condolences and support him during this difficult time. Paying a heartfelt tribute, he shared a throwback picture of Mohanlal and his amma and wrote, "My heart feels heavy as we mourn the loss of someone who meant so much to all of us. Stay strong, dear Lal."

Mourning the loss of the mother of his "dear friend", Chiranjeevi wrote, "My heart goes out to you on the loss of your beloved Amma. A mother’s presence shapes us in ways words can never express, and her love stays with us forever as strength, comfort, and silent guidance. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May her soul rest in eternal peace (sic)."

"Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self . Friends will stand by you as always . No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this . Take care we all love you (sic)," wrote Kamal Haasan.

Dr Shiva Rajkumar also expressed sorrow over the death of Mohanlal's mother. "Nothing I say will ever be able to soften the pain of losing a mother. I’m sure she had a blessed life and will continue being your guiding star from the world above. You and your family will always be in my prayers. Om Shanthi (sic)," he wrote.

Singer KS Chithra also penned a heartwarming note for Santhakumari. She wrote, "We lost a loving, genuine, and blessed soul today on Vaikunta Ekadasi. She was a very affectionate mother. I could feel her warmth when I visited her a few years ago. Deeply saddened by this great loss. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to the family. Pranams (sic)."

Santhakumari was originally from Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district. Later, she moved to Thiruvananthapuram with her family due to her late husband, Viswanathan Nair’s job.

Santhakumari was living at their Hill View residence on Kesavadev Road in Mudavanmugal, Thiruvananthapuram. Mohanlal brought her to Ernakulam, where she died.

