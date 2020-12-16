Bhagyalakshmi Criticises Mohanlal For Sharing Dileep’s Film Poster: Shouldn’t One stop For A Moment And Think

Veteran dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi slammed actor Mohanlal for sharing the poster of Dileep's film Bha Bha Ba soon after the verdict in the 2017 assault case.
Actor Dileep, who was the eighth accused in the case, is playing the lead in the upcoming film, with a special cameo appearance by Mohanlal.
Mohanlal's association with Dileep has sparked controversy.
Shortly after Malayalam actor Dileep's acquittal, the makers of his upcoming film, Bha Bha Ba (short for Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam), released its trailer. The film marks his comeback after his 8.5-year legal battle in the 2017 Kerala actor assault case. The trailer featured Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a cameo, which sparked controversy for his association with Dileep, raising questions about accountability in the film industry.
Malayalam dubbing artist and activist Bhagyalakshmi has called out Mohanlal for sharing the poster of Bha Bha Ba, calling it “insensitive and thoughtless”.
Bhagyalakshmi slams Mohanlal for sharing Dileep's upcoming film, Bha Bha Ba's poster
On Monday, speaking to the local reporters at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Bhagyalakshmi questioned Mohanlal promoting a film headlined by Dileep.
“On the very day the verdict came, isn’t it the same Mohanlal whom we all love who released that poster? Shouldn’t one stop for a moment and think what one is doing?,” she asked, adding, “We also heard him say he is praying for both ‘him’ and ‘her’. All this is part of the financial space Dileep has created. That is what we saw.”
“Had she not come forward, the next victim could have been Manju Warrier,” she said on survivor's decision to file the complaint.
Bhagyalakshmi disapproves court's verdict
Expressing her disapproval of the court's verdict in the assault case, she told Gulf News, “There is no way a woman can celebrate this verdict.” Recalling the survivor's emotional struggle, she said that the survivor would break down. and needed constant reassurance. “What she faced in court was dehumanising, even more than the crime itself,” the actress added.
She also expressed concerns over the handling of sensitive evidence and how it was accessed several times. “That alone tells you how casually a survivor’s dignity can be violated within the system.”
Criticising Dileep's behaviour after the acquittal, the artist stated, “He appeared jubilant, addressing the media and attacking his former wife, Manju Warrier, who had supported the investigation.”
the film features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles.