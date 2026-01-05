Sarvam Maya Worldwide Box Office Collection: Nivin Pauly's Horror Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Crore In 10 Days

Sarvam Maya worldwide box office collection: Nivin Pauly's horror-comedy has become a huge success at the box office.

  • Nivin Pauly's Malayalam horror-comedy, Sarvam Maya, has emerged as a blockbuster.

  • Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film was released during the Christmas holiday.

  • It has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

Nivin Pauly's recently released Malayalam horror-comedy, Sarvam Maya, has turned out to be a surprise. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and has become a huge blockbuster. It has achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release. Nivin shared the good news on social media.

Sarvam Maya worldwide box office collection

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Nivin shared the box office collection of Sarvam Maya, with the caption, "Thank you for going delulu over Sarvam Maya! 101 CR* Global Theatrical Collection in just *10* DAYS 🎥Sarvam Maya✨ breaking box office records in theatres near you."

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is Pauly's first movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

Sarvam Maya box office collection (India)

At the domestic market, the film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday. On Day 1, it collected Rs 3.35 crore and witnessed growth in its collections in the following days. On Day 11 (second Sunday), the horror comedy flick minted Rs 5.75 crore, taking the total box office collections to Rs 50.6 crore nett in India. The first-week collection was Rs 35.1 crore.

The positive reviews and favourable word of mouth gave the film a boost in its earnings.

Sarvam Maya plot and cast

Sarvam Maya is the story of a young Hindu priest (Nivin) whose life takes a turn when he meets a spirit. It tests his faith and makes him question his knowledge.

Produced by Firefly Films, the film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Janardhanan, Madhu Warrier and Raghunath Paleri in significant roles.

Sarvam Maya OTT release

A report in The Indian Express states that Jio Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights of the film.

