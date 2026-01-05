Sarvam Maya Worldwide Box Office Collection: Nivin Pauly's Horror Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Crore In 10 Days

Nivin Pauly's recently released Malayalam horror-comedy, Sarvam Maya, has turned out to be a surprise. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and has become a huge blockbuster. It has achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release. Nivin shared the good news on social media.