South OTT Releases Of The Week: Vaa Vaathiyaar, Sarvam Maya And More

Sarvam Maya - January 30 (JioHotstar)

Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya is the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2026 till now. It follows Prabhendu (Pauly), a musician who is living hand-to-mouth. Fed up with the struggles, he goes back to his hometown and gets involved in religious things to earn money. During one of the rituals, a ghost (Riya Shibu) comes, taking an unexpected turn in his life. Sarvam Maya blends horror, comedy, and emotions, making it a perfect watch this weekend.