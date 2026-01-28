South OTT Releases Of The Week: Vaa Vaathiyaar, Sarvam Maya And More

For all the fans of South movies out there, this week has some exciting titles on OTT.
Vaa Vaathiyaar, Sarvam Maya and Champion, among others, are some of the interesting releases.
Here is the list of South OTT releases in the last week of January 2026.
The last week of January 2026 has an exciting lineup of South releases on various OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar and others. From action comedies to thrillers, the new South releases on OTT will keep you entertained throughout the week. From Vaa Vaathiyaar to Sarvam Maya, here’s a list of South OTT releases.
Top 5 South OTT releases this week (January 26 - February 1)
Vaa Vaathiyar - January 28 (JioHotstar)
Written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the action-comedy has hit the OTT space in just 14 days of its theatrical release. Headlined by Karthi, Vaa Vaathiyaar also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, and Karunakaran, among others.
Set in the fictional village of Maasila, the story revolves around a cop (Karthi), raised on the ideals of late superstar MG Ramachandran by his grandfather (Rajkiran). Instead of following the honest path, Ramu becomes a corrupt police officer and gets embroiled in a case involving businessman Periyasamy (Sathyaraj) and the state’s Chief Minister (Nizhalgal Ravi). Later, he considers MGR as his hero and battles the corrupt system.
Champion - January 29 (Netflix)
Champion stars Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles. Directed by Pradeep Advaitham, the sports drama was released in theatres on December 25. The film will be available to watch on OTT in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
Set in 1947-1948, the story follows Michael Williams (Meka), an Anglo-Indian footballer from Secunderabad who dreams of playing in London. Due to the travel restrictions, he gets involved in smuggling and ends up in his village of Bhairanpally, where he struggles against the Nizam's Razakars.
Sarvam Maya - January 30 (JioHotstar)
Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya is the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2026 till now. It follows Prabhendu (Pauly), a musician who is living hand-to-mouth. Fed up with the struggles, he goes back to his hometown and gets involved in religious things to earn money. During one of the rituals, a ghost (Riya Shibu) comes, taking an unexpected turn in his life. Sarvam Maya blends horror, comedy, and emotions, making it a perfect watch this weekend.
Constable - January 29 (ETV Win)
The Telugu movie is about a police officer (Varun Sandesh), who is seeking justice after his niece is brutally killed. Along with Madhulika Varanasi, who plays his partner, they investigate a series of murders.
Patang - January 30 (SunNXT)
Patang is a feel-good Telugu movie about three friends who love flying kites. Written and directed by Praneeth Prattipati, it revolves around friendship, romance, emotions, and competition. Pranav Kaushik, Preethi Pagadala, and Vamsi Pujit play the leading roles.
Which South movies are you going to watch this week?