South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Thadayam, Roslin, Thaai Kizhavi And More

This week, you can enjoy several South Indian shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.
From Telugu and Tamil to Malayalam, there is something for everyone.
Thadayam, Roslin, Thaai Kizhavi, The Rise of Ashoka and Vishnu Vinyasam, among others , are the major OTT and theatrical releases this week.
From thrillers, action, to romantic dramas, this week promises something for everyone on OTT in South languages. The list includes D/0 Prasad Rao Kanudatulaedhu and Thadayam on Zee5, and Roslin on JioHotstar, among others. Thaai Kizhavi, The Rise of Ashoka and Vishnu Vinyasam, and other movies are releasing in theatres this week. Below is the list of South OTT and theatrical releases in the last week of February.
South OTT releases this week (February 23-March 1, 2026)
D/0 Prasad Rao Kanudatulaedhu - Zee5 (February 27)
The Telugu series is about a father's desperate search for his missing daughter but it unravels into something more deeper, exposing hidden truths and betrayals. Directed by Poluru Krishna, the show stars Rajeev Kanakala, Udaya Bhanu, and Vasanthika.
Thadayam - Zee5 (February 27)
The Tamil series stars Samuthirakani and Sshivada. It is inspired by real crimes reported along the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh border in 1999, The thriller series follows a pattern of midnight murders, with the killer stealing only the sacred symbols of marriage. As the investigation deepens, it unravels into a ritualistic thread behind the crimes, and the mystery deepens.
Secret Stories: Roslin – JioHotstar (February 27)
This Malayalam drama thriller follows Roslin, aka Rose, a young girl who gets recurring visions of a mysterious green-eyed man. Her parents think that it is influenced by the books she reads and also plan for counselling.
The twist comes when a man with green eyes comes to their home as guest. Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar, the psychological thriller stars Sanjana Dipu, Meena, Vineeth, and Hakkim Shajahan. Jeethu Joseph is the showrunner.
Sri Chidambaram Garu – ETVWin (February 26)
This Telugu drama is about a young man who faces shame and identity issues. He hides behind a borrowed name and lives with a guilt. Directed by Vinay Ratnam, it stars Vamsi Tummala and Sandhya Vasishta in the lead roles. Gopinath, Sivakumar Matta, Kalpalatha Garllapati, Arun Kumar, Tulasi, Naidu Moram, and Shankar Rao round out the cast.
Honey – Sun NXT (February 27)
This Telugu psychological horror thriller is about a troubled man Anand, obsessed with occult beliefs, drags his wife Lalitha and young daughter Meera into the tantric rituals and animal sacrifice, leading to chaos and violence in the family. It stars Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, and Divi Vadthya.
South films to watch in theatres
6. Thaai Kizhavi - February 27
The Tamil comedy drama stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, and Singampuli. It is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.
The story is about a 70-year-old matriarch, Pavunuthayi, who works as a moneylender, who doesn't live with her children. However, an incident makes he son return home, to reopen old wounds, causing chaos in her life.
7. The Rise of Ashoka - February 27
The Kannada action drama is set in the town of Avarathi, where a barber community is exploited by a ruthless broker. A young man named Ashoka comes to their rescue as he fights against oppression, exploitation, and violence. Directed by Vinod V Dhondale, the film stars Sathish Ninasam, Sapthami Gowda, B Suresha, Sampath Maithreya, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, and Yash Shetty.
Son Of, Fourth Floor, Aazhi, and Vishnu Vinyasam are the other films you can watch in theatres.