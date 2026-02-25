South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Thadayam, Roslin, Thaai Kizhavi And More

From thrillers, action, to romantic dramas, this week promises something for everyone on OTT in South languages. The list includes D/0 Prasad Rao Kanudatulaedhu and Thadayam on Zee5, and Roslin on JioHotstar, among others. Thaai Kizhavi, The Rise of Ashoka and Vishnu Vinyasam, and other movies are releasing in theatres this week. Below is the list of South OTT and theatrical releases in the last week of February.