South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (March 2-8, 2026): With Love, Gandhi Talks, Dheeram, Mrithyunjay And More

The first week of March 2026 is packed with interesting South Indian content across streaming platforms like Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and others. From romantic comedies, gripping thrillers and horror to family dramas, there is a wide range of South OTT releases this week between March 2-8, 2026. Also, there are several releases you can watch in theatres. Here’s a look at the new Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada series and films to enjoy this week.
South OTT releases of the week
1. Gandhi Talks - March 6 (Zee5)
Gandhi Talks, the silent film written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. Set in Mumbai, it explores modern themes of morality, survival, and struggles in the city. It will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
2. With Love - March 6 (Netflix)
The Tamil romantic comedy stars Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. It follows the story of Sathyaseelan, who is insecure about love. His sister sets up a blind date, where he meets Monisha, who has a completely contrasting personality. As they start talking, both realise that they attended the same school years ago, and recall their unfulfilled love stories. Both embark on an adventure to find out their exes and confess their true feelings for them.
3. Dheeram - March 6 (Sun NXT)
This Malayalam crime thriller stars Indrajith Sukumaran as ACP Stalin Joseph, who is assigned to investigate a murder that took place in the parking lot of a Kozhikode nightclub. The probe leads to multiple victims across the city.
Aju Varghese, Reba Monica John and Divya Pillai round out the cast.
4. Granny - March 6 (Sun NXT)
This Tamil supernatural thriller follows a mysterious elderly woman named Occhai (Vadivukkarasi). There is a police investigation into a child murder. Also, at the same time, a young London-based couple move into their ancestral rural home with their differently-abled children. Dhileepan and Singampuli play the police officers.
It is a perfect blend of horror and folklore.
5. Vikram on Duty - March 6 (JioHotstar)
The Telugu crime thriller series follows Vikram Vasu (Nikhil Maliyakkal), an SIT inspector known for solving complex cases. As he investigates criminal cases, a mystery from his own past resurfaces, affecting his career and personal life.
These are the other South OTT releases of the week.
Devagudi – March 3 (Sun NXT)
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi – March 4 (aha)
Dear Radhi – March 6 (Sun NXT)
Jockey - March 6, 2026 (Amazon Prime Video)
South theatrical releases this week
6. Mrithyunjay - March 6
This Telugu investigative action thriller stars Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John, among others. It follows a high-stakes investigation involving a bank scam. An investigator joins a police officer to find out the mysteries behind a series of crimes before it's too late.
7. Oreo - March 6
The Kannada horror thriller stars Nithin Gowda, Subhi Joshi, Govinda Suchith, Yuktha Pervi, and Nithesh Raj. It revolves around a group of anti-social elements whose plan turns into a chilling series of intense events.
8. Vadam - March 6
This Tamil action-comedy drama follows a group of individuals whose lives intertwine through a series of unexpected events. The film stars Vemal, Natty Subramaniam, Sanashka Sri, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, and Aadukalam Naren.
9. Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
The Malayalam mystery thriller follows an investigative team that finds a secret location in a forest. Those who have entered it never come out. Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, and Senthil Krishna round out the cast.
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani and Shesha 2016 are also releasing in theatres this week.