South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (March 2-8, 2026): With Love, Gandhi Talks, Dheeram, Mrithyunjay And More

The Tamil romantic comedy stars Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. It follows the story of Sathyaseelan, who is insecure about love. His sister sets up a blind date, where he meets Monisha, who has a completely contrasting personality. As they start talking, both realise that they attended the same school years ago, and recall their unfulfilled love stories. Both embark on an adventure to find out their exes and confess their true feelings for them.