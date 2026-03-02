Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch TVF's Hit Series

TVF's Aspirants is returning with Season 3. Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey are returning for the third season.

  • TVF's Aspirants is returning with Season 3.

  • Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey are returning for the third season.

  • Here are the release date, cast, plot and other details.

TVF's superhit streaming show Aspirants, which stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey, is returning with its third season. The release date was announced on Monday with a poster. Aspirants Season 3 will arrive on OTT this March.

Here are the release date, cast, plot and other details.

When and where to watch Aspirants Season 3

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, season 3 of Aspirants will start streaming on Prime Video in India from March 13.

Sharing the new poster, Amazon Prime Video wrote in the caption, "Preparation sirf career ka nahi, rishton ka bhi… 👀#AspirantsOnPrime, New Season, March 13 (sic)."

Aspirants 3 plot

Aspirants season 3 follows DM Abhilash, played by Naveen Kasturia, whose story is shown in two timelines. In the present day, an inquiry is launched against him by Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) Sandeep Ohlan. It affects Abhilash's relationships with his friends, and a new rival comes into the way of his professional life. It showed Abhilash dealing with corruption allegations and strained relationships with his friends.

Will Abhilash, Guri, and SK have the bond again? Well, the announcement of the season 3 release date has created excitement among fans.

The plot of season 3 is yet to be revealed.

Aspirants 3 cast

Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey are reprising their characters. Jatin Goswami and Tengam Celine Koyu will round out the cast.

Aspirants follows the lives of UPSC aspirants and how they navigate the pressures of competitive exams, navigating friendships and personal struggles. The first season of Aspirants was released in 2021, followed by the second season in 2023.

It is one of the highest-rated Indian web series on IMDB, with a rating of 9.1. 

