Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch TVF's Hit Series

Aspirants 3 plot

Aspirants season 3 follows DM Abhilash, played by Naveen Kasturia, whose story is shown in two timelines. In the present day, an inquiry is launched against him by Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) Sandeep Ohlan. It affects Abhilash's relationships with his friends, and a new rival comes into the way of his professional life. It showed Abhilash dealing with corruption allegations and strained relationships with his friends.