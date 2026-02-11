Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Family Entertainer

Anaganaga Oka Raju is currently streaming on a leading OTT platform.
Naveen Polishetty’s starrer hit the theatres on January 14.
It also starred Meenakshi Chaudhary in the female lead.
Naveen Polishetty’s starrer Anaganaga Oka Raju was released on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Sankranthi. The film also starred Meenakshi Chaudhary in the female lead. The family entertainer was directed by Maari and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The story, screenplay and dialogues were written by Naveen and Chinmayi Ghatraju.
The Telugu drama has hit the OTT space after almost one month of its theatrical release. Here's when and where you can watch Anaganaga Oka Raju online.
When and where to watch Anaganaga Oka Raju on OTT
Those who missed the film in theatres can now watch it on OTT. Anaganaga Oka Raju has started streaming on Netflix on February 11, 2026. The news was announced by the streamer recently.
Along with the Telugu version, it is also available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Anaganaga Oka Raju received positive reviews upon its theatrical release. It was a complete family entertainer. Naveen Polishetty received praise for his effortless screen presence and comic timing. Many called it a "one-man show".
Though it had a predictable plot and flaws, overall, it received a positive response and emerged as one of the blockbusters of 2026.
Now, let's see how it will be received on the OTT space.
It reportedly grossed over Rs 81.50 crore at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run.
About Anaganaga Oka Raju
The official synopsis of the film on Netflix reads: "A quick-thinking man tries to shortcut his way to a better life and chase a promising match, but love and family force him to rethink his path."