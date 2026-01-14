Vaa Vaathiyaar X Review: Netizens Hail Karthi's Film, Call It 'Engaging' And 'Enjoyable'

Vaa Vaathiyar X review: Sankranti/Pongal 2026 is the most profitable theatrical window for South Indian cinema and a treat for the cinephiles as the season saw several Tamil and Teugu releases, including Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Ravi Teja's Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapathi, Navin Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju and Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyar. Among all these films Anaganaga Oka Raju and Vaa Vaathiyar clashed at the box office on January 14—both receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.