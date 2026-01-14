Vaa Vaathiyaar X Review: Netizens Hail Karthi's Film, Call It 'Engaging' And 'Enjoyable'

Vaa Vaathiyaar X review: The early reviews for Karthi-starrer are out, with a positive response from netizens.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vaa Vaathiyaar X review
Vaa Vaathiyaar receives positive reviews on Twitter Photo: X
Vaa Vaathiyar X review: Sankranti/Pongal 2026 is the most profitable theatrical window for South Indian cinema and a treat for the cinephiles as the season saw several Tamil and Teugu releases, including Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Ravi Teja's Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapathi, Navin Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju and Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyar. Among all these films Anaganaga Oka Raju and Vaa Vaathiyar clashed at the box office on January 14—both receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Vaa Vaathiyaar was earlier slated to release on December 5, 2025, and was later postponed to December 12. It was in limbo due to a legal battle and finally saw the light of day today.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Twitter review

Karthi-starrer has opened to an overwhelming response, with fans praising the actor for his stellar performance. Many called him the soul of the film and an "one-man show". Netizens hailed the family entertainer for its interesting and fresh storytelling. Many found the MGR's element unique, making it a gripping watch.

Nalan Kumarasamy has garnered praise for his writing and direction.

Have a look at netizens' reactions to Vaa Vaathiyaar here.

One user praised the film, but pointed out a few flaws, writing, "A Better narration with a Stronger villain would've made this a solid one.. Other characters could've written well."

"The MGR element is so unique and whenever it's in play, the film flies high. The interval block is a standout," wrote another.

One X user called the first half engaging "with a neat mix of politics and family drama."

Heaping praise on Nalan, a user said, "#VaaVaathiyar is exactly what Nalan promised... a fun, funky throwback to the masala films of an earlier era. Simplicity of the MGR film formula X new-age vibe of Maaveeran. A wholesome tribute Karthi wonderfully capturing the spirit of MGR's screen image in his performance."

Earlier, at an event, Karthi called the subject of Vaa Vaathiyaar "very risky". and a tribute to 80s and 90s masala films, and added that the core emotion of the film lies between a hero and his fans.

Vaa Vaathiyaar also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Raj Kiran, and Madhur Mittal, among others.

