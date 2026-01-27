Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Karthi Starrer Action Comedy

When and where to watch Vaa Vaathiyaar on OTT

Those who missed Vaa Vaathiyaar in theatres can watch it online. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday (January 28, 2026). Audiences can stream it in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. Apart from Karthi, the film also features Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Rajkiran plays Karthi's MGR-obsessed grandfather and Sathyaraj plays the main antagonist.