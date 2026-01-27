Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Karthi Starrer Action Comedy

Karthi's Tamil film Vaa Vaathiyaar is making its digital debut on a leading OTT platform.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT
Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date announced Photo: Amazon Prime Video
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tamil film Vaa Vaathiyaar is making its digital debut on a leading OTT platform.

  • Karthi-starrer opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences upon its theatrical release.

  • Apart from Karthi, the film also features Krithi Shetty as the female lead.

Vaa Vaathiyar OTT release date confirmed: Karthi-starrer Tamil film hit the screens on January 14, 2026, and received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the action-comedy drama is set to make its digital debut on a leading OTT platform in just 14 days of its theatrical release. Here are the details of Vaa Vaathiyar's OTT release date.

Vaa Vaathiyaar was earlier slated to release on December 5, 2025, and then postponed to December 12 due to a legal battle. Later, the release date was pushed to January.

Vaa Vaathiyaar receives positive reviews on Twitter - X
Vaa Vaathiyaar X Review: Netizens Hail Karthi's Film, Call It 'Engaging' And 'Enjoyable'

BY Garima Das

When and where to watch Vaa Vaathiyaar on OTT

Those who missed Vaa Vaathiyaar in theatres can watch it online. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday (January 28, 2026). Audiences can stream it in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. Apart from Karthi, the film also features Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Rajkiran plays Karthi's MGR-obsessed grandfather and Sathyaraj plays the main antagonist.

Related Content
Related Content

Karthi was praised for his stellar performance, with many calling him the "soul" of the film. Netizens liked the interesting concept and fresh storytelling. Kumarasamy received special praise for his writing and direction.

Vaa Vaathiyaar story

Set in the fictional village of Maasila, the action-comedy features Karthi as a cop, raised on the ideals of late superstar MG Ramachandran (MGR) by his grandfather (Rajkiran), a huge MGR fan. Ramu becomes a corrupt police officer and gets entangled in a case involving businessman Periyasamy (Sathyaraj) and the state’s Chief Minister (Nizhalgal Ravi).

Karthi starrer Vaa Vaathiyaar has a slow opening on Day 1 - X
Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Karthi Starrer Opens To Lukewarm Response

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Anandraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G.M. Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, Nivas Adithan, and Vadivukkarasi, among others, round out the cast.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra Remains Unbeaten On 109 As Blue Colts Finish At 352/8

  2. Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Shaheens Thrash Kiwi By 8 Wickets In Super Six

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Bethell Departs After Fifty; Root Going Strong | ENG 201/3 (36.3)

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Padikkal Takes Over Karnataka Captaincy In Agarwal's Absence; Karun Nair To Miss Punjab Game

  5. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex De Minaur Highlights, Australian Open QF: Spaniard Storms Into Semis With Straight-Sets Win

  2. AUS Open 2026: Zverev Books Last Four Spot

  3. AUS Open 2026: Sabalenka Sees Off Jovic In Straight Sets QF Victory

  4. Gauff Vs Svitolina Highlights, Australian Open QF: Ukrainian Blitzes No. 3 Seed At Rod Laver Arena In 59 Minutes

  5. Zverev Vs Tien Highlights, Australian Open QF: German Heads To Semis With Four-Set Victory Over American

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  5. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  2. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  3. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  4. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

  5. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra Remains Unbeaten On 109 As Blue Colts Finish At 352/8

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September