Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Karthi Starrer Action Comedy

Tamil film Vaa Vaathiyaar is making its digital debut on a leading OTT platform.
Karthi-starrer opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences upon its theatrical release.
Apart from Karthi, the film also features Krithi Shetty as the female lead.
Vaa Vaathiyar OTT release date confirmed: Karthi-starrer Tamil film hit the screens on January 14, 2026, and received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the action-comedy drama is set to make its digital debut on a leading OTT platform in just 14 days of its theatrical release. Here are the details of Vaa Vaathiyar's OTT release date.
Vaa Vaathiyaar was earlier slated to release on December 5, 2025, and then postponed to December 12 due to a legal battle. Later, the release date was pushed to January.
When and where to watch Vaa Vaathiyaar on OTT
Those who missed Vaa Vaathiyaar in theatres can watch it online. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday (January 28, 2026). Audiences can stream it in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. Apart from Karthi, the film also features Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Rajkiran plays Karthi's MGR-obsessed grandfather and Sathyaraj plays the main antagonist.
Karthi was praised for his stellar performance, with many calling him the "soul" of the film. Netizens liked the interesting concept and fresh storytelling. Kumarasamy received special praise for his writing and direction.
Vaa Vaathiyaar story
Set in the fictional village of Maasila, the action-comedy features Karthi as a cop, raised on the ideals of late superstar MG Ramachandran (MGR) by his grandfather (Rajkiran), a huge MGR fan. Ramu becomes a corrupt police officer and gets entangled in a case involving businessman Periyasamy (Sathyaraj) and the state’s Chief Minister (Nizhalgal Ravi).
Anandraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G.M. Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, Nivas Adithan, and Vadivukkarasi, among others, round out the cast.