Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Karthi Starrer Opens To Lukewarm Response

Vaa Vaathiyaar box office collection: Karthi-starrer Tamil drama hit the screens on January 14 and opened to mostly positive reviews from the critics and audience. Karthi has garnered praise for his performance, while Tamil filmmaker Nalan Kumarasamy, who wrote and directed Vaa Vaathiyaar has been raved for the fresh concept and the way he delivered the film. While some pointed out flaws, many called it a perfect tribute to actor, politician, and philanthropist MG Ramachandran (MGR). Despite positive reviews, Vaa Vaathiyaar had a slow start at the box office.