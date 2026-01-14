South OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (Jan 12-18, 2026): Kalamkaval, Bha Bha Ba, Vaa Vaathiyaar And More

Gurram Paapi Reddy - Zee5 (Jan16)

Directed by Murali Manohar, the Telugu crime comedy follows the story of a man named Gurram Paapi (played by Naresh Agastya), who is forced to file a bankruptcy case after his chit fund company incurs huge losses, leaving him financially drained. Amidst this, he meets Soudamini, an aspiring doctor who has lost her money. Both are on the same boat and are joined by a few other friends, forming a gang, planning to get out of it. The film has an unexpected and chaotic situation, making it a perfect watch this holiday season.