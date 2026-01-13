OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (Jan 12-18, 2026): Kalamkaval, Taskaree, Happy Patel And More

Seven OTT and theatrical releases between January 12 and 17.
Mammootty's Kalamkaval and Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree are major OTT releases this week.
Vir Das’ Happy Patel hits theatres this week.
As streaming platforms and cinemas line up fresh titles, OTT releases this week promise something for every kind of viewer. Between January 12 and 17, audiences can expect crime thrillers, war dramas, comedies, and behind-the-scenes specials across Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and in theatres. Leading the slate are Mammootty's intense Malayalam thriller Kalamkaval and Emraan Hashmi's much-anticipated crime series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web. Vir Das’ Happy Patel is a major Hindi theatrical release this week.
OTT Releases This Week
1. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web
Emraan Hashmi leads this Netflix crime thriller as a no-nonsense customs officer unraveling a sprawling international smuggling racket. Also starring Mukesh Tiwari and Zoya Hussain, the series blends procedural investigation with high-stakes drama. Streaming from January 14.
2. Kalamkaval
Mammootty headlines this dark Malayalam crime thriller inspired by real events, playing a seasoned investigator navigating moral grey zones. Directed by Jithin K Jose, the film also stars Rajesh Sharma and Dileesh Pothan, and leans heavily into psychological tension. Premieres on SonyLIV on January 16.
3. Bha Bha Ba
Dileep fronts this Malayalam action-comedy spoof that takes a satirical swipe at politics and power. Featuring Anusree and Johny Antony in key roles, the film mixes slapstick humour with social commentary. Streaming on ZEE5 from January 16.
4. Mastiii 4
Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi reunite for the fourth instalment of the adult comedy franchise, doubling down on nostalgia, chaos and unapologetic humour. The film lands on ZEE5 on January 16.
5. 120 Bahadur
Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh in this war drama based on the Battle of Rezang La. Featuring an ensemble cast and grounded battlefield realism, the film pays tribute to the courage of Indian soldiers. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 16.
6. One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
This Netflix documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of the final season of Stranger Things, featuring cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and the Duffer Brothers as they reflect on the show’s legacy. Streaming from January 12.
Theatrical Release This Week:
7. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Vir Das plays an unlikely spy caught in a case of mistaken identity in this comedy-thriller. The film also stars Imran Khan and Mona Singh, with Aamir Khan appearing in a special role. Happy Patel releases in theatres on January 16.
8. Rahu Ketu
Rahu Ketu is an upcoming comedy that blends astrology, mythology and everyday chaos into a lighthearted narrative. Starring Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in the lead, the film revolves around cosmic forces colliding with ordinary lives, setting off a chain of absurd, fate-driven situations. Its all set to have a theatrical release on January 16.
Whether you're stepping into a theatre or settling in for a binge at home, this week's slate offers something for every kind of viewer. From star-led thrillers and sharp comedies to regionally rooted stories making a wider impact, the line-up reflects how cinema and streaming continue to feed into each other. Pick your watch, mark the date, and clear your schedule.