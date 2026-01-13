OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (Jan 12-18, 2026): Kalamkaval, Taskaree, Happy Patel And More

As streaming platforms and cinemas line up fresh titles, OTT releases this week promise something for every kind of viewer. Between January 12 and 17, audiences can expect crime thrillers, war dramas, comedies, and behind-the-scenes specials across Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and in theatres. Leading the slate are Mammootty's intense Malayalam thriller Kalamkaval and Emraan Hashmi's much-anticipated crime series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web. Vir Das’ Happy Patel is a major Hindi theatrical release this week.