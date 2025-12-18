Outlook’s Picks: 5 Best International OTT Shows Of 2025

A galaxy far, far away bounced back the horrors of Gaza. In the most chilling hour of the year, Andor’s Ghorman massacre episode conjured all the misinformation, propaganda, skewed narratives around the Israeli genocide of Palestinians. The second and final season became the ultimate portrait of a multi-tiered protest against fascism. Tony Gilroy assembles foot soldiers of resistance across planets, flashing fractures in its solidarity. There’s factionalism, collateral damage, wrenching sacrifices as the regime stares at early cracks of its unravelling. As exquisite suspense is built across rich arcs, vital political questions are posed and wrestled with. When does liberal protest become impossible? Mon Mothma’s parliament speech emerged as the most passionate wake-up call against passive tolerance of authoritarian regimes. Disney’s biggest Star Wars project, taking on geopolitics and civilian unrest, sounds almost too fantastical to be true. But Andor combined sincerity, smarts and style to mount a gorgeous, soulful saga around defiance and the price insurrection pays. This will endure as among the decade’s greatest shows—a spectacle with a rare political pulse, passing the baton to the next in tow. Rebellions are built on hope.