WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

Jemimah Rodrigues said she always enjoyed leading, be it her state or zone team
Added that she would like to keep a calm demeanour with a bit of aggression as DC captain
Delhi Capitals to face Mumbai Indians in their opening WPL 2026 game on January 10
Stating that captaincy "gets the best out of" her, Delhi Capitals' (DC) new skipper Jemimah Rodrigues on Tuesday (January 6) said that the experience of leading the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise would help her, going forward in the Indian team, be it for the "leadership role" or other roles.
The 25-year-old had played a pivotal role in India's journey to their first-ever Women's World Cup title, with an era-defining unbeaten century in the semi-final against Australia.
Starting Saturday (January 10), she has a fresh challenge in front of her: leading DC in their quest for a maiden WPL title. The three-time finalists will play their opening game against Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai.
"I've always enjoyed leading, I've led my state team and even the Challengers Trophy, the zone team...a lot in domestic (cricket). I genuinely feel that, having that added responsibility as a leader, it gets the best out of me because as a leader, then you have to lead from the front," said Jemimah during a pre-season press conference organized by DC.
"I think, that's (leading the team) the motivation for me and it really gets the best out of me. Definitely, you know, leading in the WPL, it's going to be great learnings for me, a great experience at the same time and not just develop me as a captain, but also as a player.
"Because, you know, you have to start thinking out of the box...I'm always thinking what the batter is going to do or what the bowler is going to do," she added, when asked if helming the WPL side is a stepping stone to India captaincy.
Jemimah's Style Of Captaincy
Speaking about her leadership style, Jemimah said she would like to keep a calm demeanour with a bit of aggression to go with the situation. "On the field, it is more on the calmer side. But at the same time, I like to think a little more aggressive. And I think that is kind of my side.
"My personality won't change as much. But if you've noticed, every time I step on the field, I get into my zone, whether I'm batting or whether I'm on the field involved in maybe a little adjustments in the field placement.
"So, I think, my captaincy side, because I've also led Mumbai for many years, I think it is more on the calmer side. But at the same time, I like to think a little more aggressive. And I think that is kind of my side. I'll just be a little more involved in making more decisions," she said.
Lessons From Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet-Smriti
With Meg Lanning, who is now UP Warriorz skipper, being a foundational figure in the first three seasons, Jemimah said the Australian stalwart had been passed on a lot of experience to her. "Last year I did pick her brains a little on captaincy. I did speak to her about how she she dealt with it (captaincy) at a very young age, what is important for captaincy.
"And, I'm really looking forward to this season. Meg has been one of the greatest captains I've ever played under. What she's done for DC has just been phenomenal. And, I couldn't ask for a better person to learn from."
Jemimah expectedly had words of praise for her India seniors Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana as well. "Everyone has a different style of captaincy. My biggest learning would be to find your own style. But at the same time, I get to learn so much. Like Harry didi (Harmanpreet)... she's more of the aggressive captain.
"She wants to be involved in everything that's happening. And she wants to lead from the front, especially on the big stage. When the moment matters the most, I think Harry didi is always the one like, 'I want to go there and perform and make sure my team wins'.
"And then from Smriti, I've learned how to stay calm. She's very tactical, how she plans, how she goes about with her decisions. She's a very smart cricketer. And the relation the bowlers have with her. I think, that is a very big learning," the stylish right-hander added.