WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

Delhi Capitals' new skipper Jemimah Rodrigues said she learnt different lessons from the franchise's previous captain Meg Lanning and India seniors Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help India Leadership Roles
Jemimah Rodrigues has been an integral part of Delhi Capitals, right from the first Women's Premier League season. Photo: File/PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jemimah Rodrigues said she always enjoyed leading, be it her state or zone team

  • Added that she would like to keep a calm demeanour with a bit of aggression as DC captain

  • Delhi Capitals to face Mumbai Indians in their opening WPL 2026 game on January 10

Stating that captaincy "gets the best out of" her, Delhi Capitals' (DC) new skipper Jemimah Rodrigues on Tuesday (January 6) said that the experience of leading the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise would help her, going forward in the Indian team, be it for the "leadership role" or other roles.

The 25-year-old had played a pivotal role in India's journey to their first-ever Women's World Cup title, with an era-defining unbeaten century in the semi-final against Australia.

Starting Saturday (January 10), she has a fresh challenge in front of her: leading DC in their quest for a maiden WPL title. The three-time finalists will play their opening game against Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai.

"I've always enjoyed leading, I've led my state team and even the Challengers Trophy, the zone team...a lot in domestic (cricket). I genuinely feel that, having that added responsibility as a leader, it gets the best out of me because as a leader, then you have to lead from the front," said Jemimah during a pre-season press conference organized by DC.

"I think, that's (leading the team) the motivation for me and it really gets the best out of me. Definitely, you know, leading in the WPL, it's going to be great learnings for me, a great experience at the same time and not just develop me as a captain, but also as a player.

Related Content
Related Content

"Because, you know, you have to start thinking out of the box...I'm always thinking what the batter is going to do or what the bowler is going to do," she added, when asked if helming the WPL side is a stepping stone to India captaincy.

Jemimah's Style Of Captaincy

Speaking about her leadership style, Jemimah said she would like to keep a calm demeanour with a bit of aggression to go with the situation. "On the field, it is more on the calmer side. But at the same time, I like to think a little more aggressive. And I think that is kind of my side.

"My personality won't change as much. But if you've noticed, every time I step on the field, I get into my zone, whether I'm batting or whether I'm on the field involved in maybe a little adjustments in the field placement.

"So, I think, my captaincy side, because I've also led Mumbai for many years, I think it is more on the calmer side. But at the same time, I like to think a little more aggressive. And I think that is kind of my side. I'll just be a little more involved in making more decisions," she said.

Jemimah Rodrigues, centre, reacts after helping India win the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai. - AP
Year-Ender: Top Sports Quotes - Who Said What In 2025

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Lessons From Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet-Smriti

With Meg Lanning, who is now UP Warriorz skipper, being a foundational figure in the first three seasons, Jemimah said the Australian stalwart had been passed on a lot of experience to her. "Last year I did pick her brains a little on captaincy. I did speak to her about how she she dealt with it (captaincy) at a very young age, what is important for captaincy.

"And, I'm really looking forward to this season. Meg has been one of the greatest captains I've ever played under. What she's done for DC has just been phenomenal. And, I couldn't ask for a better person to learn from."

Jemimah expectedly had words of praise for her India seniors Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana as well. "Everyone has a different style of captaincy. My biggest learning would be to find your own style. But at the same time, I get to learn so much. Like Harry didi (Harmanpreet)... she's more of the aggressive captain.

"She wants to be involved in everything that's happening. And she wants to lead from the front, especially on the big stage. When the moment matters the most, I think Harry didi is always the one like, 'I want to go there and perform and make sure my team wins'.

"And then from Smriti, I've learned how to stay calm. She's very tactical, how she plans, how she goes about with her decisions. She's a very smart cricketer. And the relation the bowlers have with her. I think, that is a very big learning," the stylish right-hander added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  2. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

  3. ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places, Deepti Sharma Loses Top Spot

  4. Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  5. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  3. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  4. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  5. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

  2. Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President

  3. Gunfire Reported Near Venezuela’s Presidential Palace Days After Maduro Capture

  4. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue