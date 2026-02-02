DC Vs UPW, Women's Premier League 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Guides Delhi Capitals To Eliminator With Calm Finish

Delhi Capitals defeat UP Warriorz in WPL 2026, chasing 123 to reach Eliminator as Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt lead composed run chase

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
DC Vs UPW, Womens Premier League 2026
DC Vs UPW, Women's Premier League 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Guides Delhi Capitals To Eliminator With Calm Finish Photo: X/ DelhiCapitals
  • DC beat UPW in last league stage match of WPL 2026

  • DC will face Gujarat Giants in Eliminator clash

  • The winner will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final

Delhi Capitals Women kept their season alive with a crucial five-wicket win over UP Warriorz Women in the Women’s Premier League 2026, successfully chasing 123 with eight balls to spare.

UP Warriorz were restricted to 122/8 after a shaky start that saw early wickets dent their innings. Deepti Sharma (24) and the lower order tried to steady things, but Delhi’s bowlers maintained control throughout. Marizanne Kapp was influential with the ball, while disciplined spells ensured UPW never broke free during the middle overs.

The chase had a few nervous moments, but Laura Wolvaardt’s 47 anchored the innings before captain Jemimah Rodrigues guided the finish with a composed unbeaten knock, sealing the win with a boundary.

Despite losing wickets at key intervals, Delhi’s calm approach in the latter stages ensured they crossed the line. The victory confirms Delhi’s place in the Eliminator, while UP Warriorz bow out of the playoff race after falling short in this must-win contest.

DC Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals' skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz.

RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shipra Giri(w), Deandra Dottin, Charli Knott, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the WPL 2026 games be telecast and live streamed?

The WPL 2026 games will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

DC Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Eddla Srujana, Pragati Singh, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King

UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Deepti Sharma, Amy Jones(w), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Deandra Dottin, Charli Knott, Trisha Gongadi, Phoebe Litchfield, Shipra Giri, Kiran Navgire, Suman Meena, Pratika Rawal

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

