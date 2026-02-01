DC Vs UPW Highlights, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Winning Runs To Book Delhi Capitals’ Eliminator Spot X/ DelhiCapitals

Delhi Capitals Women clinched a crucial win over UP Warriorz Women to secure their spot in the Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Bengal all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (3/30) and Chinelle Henry (2/25) led the bowling effort, restricting UP Warriorz to 122/8 after skipper Meg Lanning was dismissed on the very first ball. UPW never built a substantial partnership, and despite handy contributions from Deepti Sharma (24) and Simran Shaikh (22), they fell short. In reply, DC progressed steadily with contributions from their top order and a composed finishing touch by captain Jemimah Rodrigues, who sealed the win with a boundary to keep Delhi’s playoff hopes alive while eliminating Mumbai and UPW from contention.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Feb 2026, 05:47:37 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Squads Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Eddla Srujana, Pragati Singh, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Deepti Sharma, Amy Jones(w), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Deandra Dottin, Charli Knott, Trisha Gongadi, Phoebe Litchfield, Shipra Giri, Kiran Navgire, Suman Meena, Pratika Rawal

1 Feb 2026, 06:26:21 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST, with the first ball to be bowled then and the toss at 7pm IST. The DC vs UPW, WPL 2026 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

1 Feb 2026, 07:09:32 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Toss Update Delhi Capitals Women have won the toss and have opted to field

1 Feb 2026, 07:10:32 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Playing XIs UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shipra Giri(w), Deandra Dottin, Charli Knott, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

1 Feb 2026, 07:37:20 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: UPW 5/1 (1) Chinelle Henry gives DC a perfect start, trapping Meg Lanning lbw first ball with a full, straight delivery. Charli Knott survives a probing spell with a couple of dots and a thick edge for one, while Deepti Sharma eases pressure with a classy boundary past point. UPW 5/1 after the over, early momentum with DC.

1 Feb 2026, 07:54:41 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: UPW 29/2 (4) Big moment just before the over ends as Marizanne Kapp strikes again and UPW slip to 29/2. Kapp went short and sharp, cramping Charli Knott for room, and the batter took on the pull against a ball that climbed more than expected, only to get a thick top edge. Safe hands from Lizelle Lee behind the stumps, and DC grab a timely breakthrough.

1 Feb 2026, 08:11:48 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: UPW 36/3 (6) Another huge strike for Delhi Capitals Women as Marizanne Kapp outsmarts Deepti Sharma to leave UPW in deeper trouble at 36/3. Kapp rolled her fingers over a clever slower ball, and Deepti went through the big heave too early, getting only the toe end. The ball floated tamely to Niki Prasad at cover, who made no mistake.

1 Feb 2026, 08:22:26 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: UPW 47/4 (9) Wicket right after the break and UPW are wobbling at 47/4 as Shree Charani strikes immediately after the timeout. That breakthrough piled pressure on the new batter, but Simran Shaikh tried to counter by using her feet, picking up a couple through the covers and nudging one to long-on.

1 Feb 2026, 08:23:59 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: UPW 52/5 (10) Absolute control from Delhi Capitals Women as Marizanne Kapp grabs her third wicket and UPW slide to 52/5. Big moment on 9.4, given not out initially, but DC review and it’s a masterstroke. No edge on UltraEdge and ball-tracking shows it crashing into the stumps; Deandra Dottin missed the flick and was dead in front. That breakthrough kills any momentum UPW were trying to build.

1 Feb 2026, 08:38:49 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: UPW 74/6 (12) UPW’s slide continues as Minnu Mani delivers a clutch blow to make it 74/6. She nailed a pinpoint yorker outside off, and Shipra Giri could only squeeze it out off the toe end, offering a simple chance. Safe hands from Shafali Verma at cover, and DC celebrate another breakthrough.

1 Feb 2026, 08:40:29 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: UPW 79/7 (13) Another dent for UPW as Chinelle Henry strikes again, leaving them 79/7. Big wicket on 12.3, Simran Shaikh tried to take on the in-field, looking to chip over mid-off, but didn’t get hold of it. Off the toe end and Minnu Mani judged it well running back to complete a solid catch.

1 Feb 2026, 08:55:17 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: UPW 95/8 (17) UPW sinking further at 95/8 as Shree Charani grabs another, continuing DC’s chokehold. Asha Sobhana tried to break the shackles, taking on the flighted delivery on middle, but couldn’t get the distance, straight down the throat of Minnu Mani at long-on, who completes a safe catch.

1 Feb 2026, 09:14:15 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: UPW 122/8 (20) UP Warriorz finish on 122/8 after a tough innings where they never truly recovered from the early blows. Delhi Capitals Women dominated with the ball, striking regularly through the powerplay and middle overs to keep UPW under constant pressure. Partnerships never settled, and just when a batter looked set, another wicket fell. The late resistance from Shikha Pandey and Sophie Ecclestone added some respectability with a few boundaries and sharp running, but the total still feels below par. Innings Break.

1 Feb 2026, 09:34:10 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Second Innings Starts We’re set for the chase as Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma walk out to the middle, with Lee taking first strike. The field spreads with attacking intent early, and Shikha Pandey has the new ball in hand to kick things off.

1 Feb 2026, 09:38:43 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: DC 11/1 (2) Breakthrough for UPW as Deandra Dottin strikes to leave DCW 11/1. Clever change of pace, slower ball well outside off tempts Lizelle Lee into the big shot, but she’s through it too early and gets only the toe end. Simple take at mid-off for Kranti Gaud.

1 Feb 2026, 09:49:54 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: DC 30/1 (5) Steady progress for DCW as they move to 30/1 after 5 overs, keeping the chase on track. Laura Wolvaardt is settling in nicely, finding a crisp boundary through the off side and rotating strike smartly, while Shafali Verma balances aggression with caution at the other end.

1 Feb 2026, 10:16:01 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: DC 64/1 (9) Big over for DCW, 16 runs and they cruise to 64/1 with momentum firmly theirs. Laura Wolvaardt is timing it sweetly, picking gaps through the off side and punishing anything with width, while Shafali Verma complements her with positive strokeplay. Four boundaries in the over put the pressure right back on UPW, forcing field changes and defensive lines.

1 Feb 2026, 10:16:29 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: DC 83/1 (12) DCW move smoothly to 83/1 after 12 overs, staying firmly in control of the chase. The over was mostly about smart rotation, nudging singles into the gaps, before a well-placed boundary capped it off. Laura Wolvaardt is nearing a classy fifty, pacing the innings beautifully, while Shafali Verma continues to support with calm strike rotation rather than all-out attack.

1 Feb 2026, 10:22:52 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: DC 87/2 (13) Big breakthrough for UPW as Deepti Sharma removes the well-set Laura Wolvaardt and DCW move to 87/2. Deepti slowed it up and dragged the length wider, tempting Wolvaardt to come down the track and go aerial. She didn’t quite get all of it, and Sophie Ecclestone judged it brilliantly at long-on, diving forward to complete a sharp catch.

1 Feb 2026, 10:31:28 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: DC 97/3 (15) Huge moment as UPW pull things back, DCW now 97/3 after a superb over from Shikha Pandey. The key blow comes on 14.2, a clever slower off-cutter that grips just enough, and Shafali Verma can only slice the cut straight to Meg Lanning at cover-point. A scratchy 29 ends, and that wicket shifts a bit of pressure back on DC.

1 Feb 2026, 10:45:02 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: DC 100/4 (16) Tension rising as DCW slip to 100/4 after a superb over from Sophie Ecclestone. Massive moment on 15.2, she floats it up, drifting into leg, and Marizanne Kapp goes for the loft but doesn’t get the timing. Straight to Kranti Gaud at mid-off, who holds on calmly.

1 Feb 2026, 10:45:02 pm IST DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: DC 108/5 (17) Drama late in the chase. DCW move to 108/5 but not without nerves as Deepti Sharma strikes again. Big moment on 16.2, Chinelle Henry tries to force off the back foot, but Deepti reacts sharply to her right to complete a sharp caught-and-bowled. That wicket gave UPW a sniff.