Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

Summary of this article
Ram Gopal Varma announced the fourth installment of his popular political crime franchise, Sarkar.
The director shared the update at the Red Lorry Film Festival on Friday.
It will go on the floors soon.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is returning with his iconic political crime franchise, Sarkar, after nearly 10 years since its third instalment. RGV confirmed Sarkar 4, saying it will go on floors soon.
Ram Gopal Varma announces Sarkar 4
Ram Gopal Varma made Sarkar 4 announcement at the opening day of the Red Lorry Film Festival on Friday, where his iconic film Shiva (1989) was screened. He shared that the production of Sarkar 4 will begin soon.
However, he hasn't revealed the cast details.
“I am making Sarkar 4. I'm starting that next month. But after I made that statement, you also have to know the old English saying, the proof of the pudding is in eating. So, whether I do it or not, we see that at the end of the year,” Varma said.
The filmmaker also revealed that he is currently working on another project titled Syndicate, which he described as a thriller. He decided to do it after his return to Mumbai.
“After a long time, I came back to Bombay recently and I took the decision to do a film, Syndicate, which might seem very high-handed. I decided to wash away all my sins and shock everybody (with my filmmaking),” he said.
During the session, he was also all praise for Dhurandhar. When asked about a film he would have liked to direct, he said, “I don't know about directing but if there's one film that I have learnt a lot from, it's Dhurandhar.”
About Sarkar franchise
Set against the politics and crime of Maharashtra, all three films in the franchise were directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The first film was inspired by the Hollywood classic, The Godfather. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Tanishaa Mukerji, Supriya Pathak and Kay Kay Menon. It was released in 2005, followed by the sequel Sarkar Raj in 2008. The third instalment came after nine years in 2017.
The films revolve around the influential and powerful Nagre family, led by Bachchan’s character Subhash Nagre, who is known for giving justice to the poor and neglected.