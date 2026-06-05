Putin Says Russia Won't Interfere In India-China Border Issue

The remarks come after India and China rolled out a series of measures over the last year to rebuild their relationship. Ties had come under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 and the subsequent military face-off that lasted for over four years. Characterising Russia's diplomatic ties as having evolved organically, Putin stressed that Moscow's growing synergy with New Delhi does not come at Beijing's expense, just as Russia's deep alliance with China does not compromise its bond with India.