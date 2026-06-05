K. Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After Exiting BJP

K. Annamalai has announced a new political movement after leaving the BJP.
He plans to contest the 2031 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections independently.
BJP leaders said his departure would not affect the party's prospects in the state.
Former BJP leader and Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai announced on Friday that he is forming a new political movement focused on creating a platform that reflects the aspirations and concerns of ordinary people.
His resignation was formally accepted by BJP national president Nitin Nabin a few hours earlier, ending days of uncertainty over his political future.
Annamalai's decision to leave the party appears to have been influenced by his replacement as the BJP's state president.
According to reports, Annamalai had conveyed his desire to resign from the BJP to the party's top leadership earlier this week and said he wanted the split to be amicable.
He also announced plans to train members of the movement through an initiative called the "APJ Abdul Kalam Ethics in Politics" institution.
Will Contest Elections Independently
Further outlining his political plans, Annamalai said he would contest the 2031 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections independently.
The 41-year-old leader said his movement would champion "common-man politics" and move away from politics centred on individuals and dynasties. These remarks are being interpreted by some observers as veiled criticism of Vijay, the DMK and the Congress.
He also said that his proposed political movement would maintain the same approach towards all political parties active in the state.
Political analysts say it will be interesting to see how the former BJP leader carves out a political space for himself in Tamil Nadu's crowded political landscape. Some observers believe he may seek to position himself as an alternative to the AIADMK, even as Vijay's TVK continues to project itself as an alternative to the DMK.
'No Loss to Us': BJP
Reacting to Annamalai's departure, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran said the former state chief's resignation would not affect the party.
“Annamalai's departure from the BJP will not have any impact on the Tamil Nadu BJP,” Nagendran said in his first public response to the development.
Responding to reports that Annamalai may launch a new political outfit, Nagendran said: “Anyone is free to start a party. It is a democratic right.”
Annamalai has been associated with the Tamil Nadu BJP since 2020 and is widely credited with expanding the party's presence in the state. Under his leadership, the BJP secured an unprecedented 11% vote share in the 2024 general elections. After he stepped down as state president, the party's vote share fell to 3% in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore described the new movement as a "Plan B" for the RSS's entry into the state.
“Plan B is ready for Tamil Nadu. RSS behind it. Beware of them,” he said in a post on X.