K Annamalai Confirms Role as BJP Campaigner, Not Candidate, in Tamil Nadu Polls

Annamalai emphasised that, had he wished, he could have contested from any constituency in Tamil Nadu. “In this election, my role is to campaign for BJP and NDA candidates across the state. I am currently responsible for campaigning in Puducherry and Kerala until 7 April, and from then until 23 April, across Tamil Nadu. This is the task entrusted to me by the party, and I will fulfil it,” he said.