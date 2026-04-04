K Annamalai Confirms Role as BJP Campaigner, Not Candidate, in Tamil Nadu Polls

BJP leader K Annamalai, former Tamil Nadu party chief, has clarified that he will not contest in the 23 April assembly elections, focusing instead on campaigning for BJP and NDA candidates across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

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Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai
K Annamalai Photo: File photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Annamalai’s name was absent from the BJP’s candidate list by his own choice, not due to denial of a ticket.

  • He is tasked with campaigning for BJP and NDA candidates until polling concludes on 23 April.

  • Party leaders describe him as highly popular, with his outreach expected to boost electoral prospects across South India.

BJP leader K Annamalai, who returned from Kerala to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on Saturday, clarified that he is not contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The former Tamil Nadu BJP chief explained that his name was never on the party’s list of probable candidates submitted to the high command for approval for the 23 April polls. “I have chosen to focus on campaigning this time,” he told reporters at the airport after arriving from Kannur.

Annamalai emphasised that, had he wished, he could have contested from any constituency in Tamil Nadu. “In this election, my role is to campaign for BJP and NDA candidates across the state. I am currently responsible for campaigning in Puducherry and Kerala until 7 April, and from then until 23 April, across Tamil Nadu. This is the task entrusted to me by the party, and I will fulfil it,” he said.

Earlier, BJP MP from Karnataka Tejasvi Surya described Annamalai as “the most popular leader” of the party, noting his significant following beyond Tamil Nadu. Speaking during campaigning in poll-bound Kerala, Surya said, “Annamalai has been tasked with supporting all candidates across Tamil Nadu. His popularity will help secure victories for the BJP across the state.”

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A BJP source confirmed that Annamalai will also attend a closed-door meeting of the state core committee with the Prime Minister, alongside around ten senior party leaders, to discuss the elections.

The BJP recently released its list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections after NDA alliance negotiations. While senior figures such as Tamilisai Soundararajan (Mylapore), Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore North), and Union Minister L. Murugan (Avinashi) were fielded, Annamalai’s name was absent.

Despite this, Annamalai reaffirmed his commitment to campaigning, calling it his responsibility. He highlighted his active engagement across Puducherry, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu as part of the BJP’s broader strategy.

The former IPS officer is a key figure in the party’s expansion in South India and often appears alongside PM Modi at major rallies. Responding to questions about not being listed as a candidate, Annamalai clarified, “I had informed the core committee in writing that I will not contest from any constituency. My name was not on the list sent to the high command—not because I was denied a ticket, but because I chose not to contest.”

He added that he had conveyed this decision to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, national general secretary B L Santosh, and BJP chief Nitin Nabin. Expressing gratitude to the leadership, he said, “I am thankful to the BJP for respecting my decision and allowing me to campaign for NDA candidates.”

Regarding his meeting with PM Modi, he described it as a general discussion on the election and an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister. Earlier in his campaign, he had posted on X that he would “stand shoulder to shoulder and campaign for all our winning BJP and NDA candidates, aiming for 210 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.”

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