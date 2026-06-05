K Annamalai Quits BJP Citing Differences Over Tamil Nadu, Plans New Political Party

K Annamalai resigned from the BJP, citing differences with the party leadership over Tamil Nadu.
In his resignation letter, he said his views on the state's political direction no longer aligned with those of the BJP.
Annamalai later announced plans to launch a new political party and contest future elections in Tamil Nadu.
K Annamalai on Friday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying differences with the party leadership over Tamil Nadu had led him to step away from both his organisational responsibilities and primary membership. He later said he would launch a new political party and contest the next elections in the state.
The resignation follows months of discussions between Annamalai and the BJP’s senior leadership over the party’s direction in Tamil Nadu. According to Hindustan Times, Annamalai said he had reached the conclusion that his views on the state no longer aligned with those of the party leadership, prompting his exit after six years in the BJP.
In a resignation letter addressed to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Annamalai reflected on his decision to join the party six years ago, saying he had entered politics to bring positive change to Tamil Nadu and improve the way politics was conducted in the state.
“Most importantly, I wanted to change the notion that politics is a path only for the elite and a select few, not for the common man. I am extremely thankful to the BJP leadership for trusting a very young and raw man with great responsibility and leadership positions,” he wrote in the letter accessed by Hindustan Times.
Annamalai said the people of Tamil Nadu had grown tired of the prevailing political discourse and were looking for an alternative.
“The people of the state were fatigued by the general political discourse for many decades and yearned for a change. The change came in at multiple points in the past decade, but they could not hold their ground and quickly faded from people’s memories”, he said.
According to Hindustan Times, Annamalai argued that national parties had not spoken in a language that people in Tamil Nadu understood. He said he had tried to challenge that perception and had found “reasonable success” despite facing multiple roadblocks from both inside and outside the BJP.
Thanking the party leadership, Annamalai referred to several discussions he had held with senior leaders over the past 18 months.
“I would recall the multiple conversations with the top leadership and the disagreements I have expressed over the last 18 months.”
He added, “I do not want to burden the top leadership any further with my ongoing thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu. After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views do not align regarding Tamil Nadu.”
Annamalai said it was time for him to step out of the party and reflect on the purpose that had brought him into politics, adding that he would “sail where the winds take him” in the future.
The former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, who turned 42 on Thursday, requested that his resignation be accepted immediately. “I humbly request that I be relieved of my organisational responsibilities with immediate effect, and that my resignation from the primary membership of the BJP be accepted with immediate effect.”
Hindustan Times reported that Annamalai also used the letter to underline his belief that national unity and regional aspirations can coexist.
“As a nationalist deeply rooted in regional aspirations, I take immense pride in the richness of my language, the diversity of my culture and the unique heritage of my region. I firmly believe that a strong and united India is built upon the strength, dignity and aspirations of its many regions and communities,” he said.
Annamalai said after quitting the BJP that his goals were bigger and that he would launch a new political party and fight the next polls in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from HT)