AG Sampath Quits Tamil Nadu BJP, Joins Vijay’s TVK After Annamalai Exit

Former MLA AG Sampath has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
The resignation comes days after former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai announced his own departure from the party.
Sampath cited a lack of internal democracy and the party's failure to understand Tamil Nadu's sentiments as primary reasons for leaving.
Former MLA AG Sampath has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, days after former state party chief K Annamalai announced his own exit from the organisation. Sampath has joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay. He is notably not joining Annamalai's newly formed movement, "Idhu Namma Iyakkam" (This Is Our Movement), despite their past political association.
Reasons for Resignation
Sampath cited a lack of internal democracy and a profound disconnect from the sentiments of Tamil Nadu's people as his primary reasons for leaving. He said his resignation became inevitable after Annamalai quit. The party, Sampath said, had hurt Annamalai and caused immense hardship to functionaries like himself.
"It is true that I joined the BJP with the belief that it would work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and bring positive change to the state. The primary reason for that attraction was Annamalai," Sampath said, according to news agency ANI.
"There is no democracy within the BJP today, and the party has failed to understand the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. I have always been a follower of Annamalai, and it was only because of him that I continued my journey in the BJP until now," Sampath said.
He added: "Those within the BJP not only hurt Annamalai emotionally but also caused immense hardship to party functionaries like us. That is why I resigned from the BJP immediately after Annamalai left."
BJP Leadership Urges Calm
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran urged party cadres on Saturday not to leave the organisation. The plea follows Annamalai's departure, which the former state chief previously said was driven by differing views on Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters, Nagendran said, "My request to BJP cadres is: don't go to any other party or movement. Please stay here. BJP is a huge party. We have the number one leader in the world, PM Modi."
He dismissed concerns over the recent high-profile exits affecting the party's foundation in the state.
"There is no impact. The BJP is a huge party. So many leaders have left the party and later rejoined," Nagendran said.
He also clarified the national stance on breakaway factions, saying the BJP's central leadership would neither support nor endorse any newly formed movements or political organisations.