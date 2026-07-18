'Filthy Air': Trump Targets Canada With Tariff Threat as Wildfire Smoke Engulfs US Cities

As of Friday, around 888 fires were actively burning across Canada, according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, with more than 190 of those in Ontario alone and the majority burning out of control. Nearly three million hectares of land have already been destroyed. Smoke has spread across Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, with hazardous air quality alerts issued across much of the region. Detroit recorded the worst air quality in the world on Friday, according to Swiss tracker IQAir, followed by Chicago, Washington DC and New York in seventh place.