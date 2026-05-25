Piyush Goyal’s Canada Visit Aims to Boost India-Canada Trade to $50 Billion

There is a distinct, rhythmic hum that accompanies any high-stakes diplomatic mission, a blend of rustling briefing papers, late-night strategy huddles, and the quiet tension of bridges being rebuilt. On May 25, 2026, that hum travelled across the Atlantic as Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal landed in Canada, leading a formidable 150-strong army of Indian industry titans. The goal of this three-day blitz across Ottawa and Toronto is dizzyingly ambitious: to vault bilateral trade from a modest $8.5 billion to a staggering $50 billion by 2030. Yet, look past the staggering numbers, and the real story is one of human resilience, economic pragmatism, and the quiet thawing of a long, bitter diplomatic winter.