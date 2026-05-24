MMK Will Continue Its Alliance with DMK, Says Jawahirullah

MMK leader M. H. Jawahirullah has declared that his party will continue its alliance with the DMK and the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu.
Jawahirullah praised the DMK government’s welfare schemes and said the MMK remains fully committed to the secular and progressive politics of the alliance.
The announcement aims to end speculation about possible realignments and strengthen unity within the ruling coalition.
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president M. H. Jawahirullah on Saturday categorically stated that his party will continue its alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and will remain part of the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing a party meeting and speaking to reporters, Jawahirullah said there was no question of MMK leaving the DMK-led alliance. He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Stalin government and highlighted several welfare schemes implemented for minorities and the underprivileged sections.
“We are happy with the DMK government. MMK will continue to support the DMK and work together for the development of Tamil Nadu,” Jawahirullah said.
The MMK, a party with considerable influence among the Muslim community, has been a loyal ally of the DMK for many years. It played an active role in the 2021 Assembly elections and has been extending issue-based support to the DMK government since then.
The statement comes at a time when there has been speculation in political circles about possible shifts by smaller parties ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. By making his party’s position clear, Jawahirullah has put an end to such rumours and signalled stability within the ruling alliance.
He also criticised the opposition AIADMK and BJP, saying their politics was against the interests of social justice and secularism in the state. Jawahirullah called upon all secular forces to unite behind the DMK to ensure continued development and harmony in Tamil Nadu.
The MMK’s firm reaffirmation of support is expected to boost confidence within the DMK camp and discourage any potential poaching attempts by the opposition.