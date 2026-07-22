How Tamil Nadu Built India’s Largest Female Workforce

In 2013-14, Tamil Nadu accounted for about 20 per cent of women directly employed in the manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products. By 2023-24, its share had increased to 43 per cent. Gujarat’s share remained near 10 per cent, while Maharashtra’s declined from 24 per cent to 6 per cent and Karnataka’s from 11 per cent to 8 per cent over the same period. The figures are based on the Annual Survey of Industries.