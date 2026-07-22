How Tamil Nadu Built India’s Largest Female Workforce

Coimbatore and Madurai rank among India’s top cities for female labour participation.
Tamil Nadu employs around 40 per cent of women in organised manufacturing.
Electronics, textiles and footwear have expanded opportunities for women workers.
Tamil Nadu’s lead in women’s employment is now visible not only in factory data but also in the labour markets of its largest cities.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s latest report, places Coimbatore and Madurai among India’s three leading large cities for female labour-force participation. Coimbatore recorded a female Labour Force Participation Rate, or LFPR, of 41.3 per cent, while Madurai stood at 37 per cent. Surat, at 40.6 per cent, was the only city between them. By comparison, the female LFPR for urban India was 27.7 per cent.
LFPR measures the proportion of people who are either working or actively seeking work. The findings therefore do not refer only to factory jobs. But when read alongside manufacturing data, they show how Tamil Nadu’s industrial structure has created a broader labour market in which women are more likely to seek and find paid employment.
Why Tamil Nadu Leads India In Women Workers
Tamil Nadu’s advantage has been built over decades through industries that employ large numbers of women, including textiles, garments, leather, footwear and food processing.
Unlike states where manufacturing is dominated by metals, petroleum or other capital-intensive sectors, Tamil Nadu has developed clusters that require large assembly and production workforces. Coimbatore’s textile and engineering economy, Tiruppur’s garment industry, Chennai’s automobile belt and the leather and footwear clusters around Ranipet and Vellore have created several entry points for women.
The state’s lead is especially clear in registered factories. According to the Annual Survey of Industries, Tamil Nadu accounted for around 40 per cent of all women directly employed in Indian factories in 2023-24. Although this was slightly lower than its 43 per cent share in 2021-22, it remained far ahead of every other state. Contract workers are excluded from this calculation.
The latest city report does not capture Tamil Nadu’s full industrial geography. It covers 46 municipal corporations that had populations above 10 lakh in the 2011 Census. Newer manufacturing centres such as Hosur, Erode and Oragadam fall outside this framework, even though they have become important locations for electronics, automobiles and engineering.
The Electronics Manufacturing Connection
The most important recent shift is the movement of women from traditional sectors into electronics manufacturing.
In 2013-14, Tamil Nadu accounted for about 20 per cent of women directly employed in the manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products. By 2023-24, its share had increased to 43 per cent. Gujarat’s share remained near 10 per cent, while Maharashtra’s declined from 24 per cent to 6 per cent and Karnataka’s from 11 per cent to 8 per cent over the same period. The figures are based on the Annual Survey of Industries.
In absolute terms, Tamil Nadu employed 14,814 of the 34,531 women directly working in India’s registered computer, electronics and optical-products factories in 2023-24. That means nearly two in every five women in this segment were employed in the state.
Foxconn’s iPhone operations near Chennai have become the most prominent example, but the ecosystem now includes Tata Electronics and numerous component, testing and assembly suppliers. Electronics has allowed Tamil Nadu to extend its women-heavy industrial model into a faster-growing, export-oriented sector.
Why Housing Is The Missing Link
Factories cannot recruit tens of thousands of women from distant districts without providing safe accommodation and transport.
This is why Tamil Nadu’s industrial-housing strategy matters. In August 2024, the government opened a women-only residential complex at Vallam Vadagal near Sriperumbudur for employees working in the Foxconn manufacturing cluster.
Built by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹706.5 crore, the facility has 13 residential blocks and capacity for 18,720 workers. It is designed to reduce long commutes and make it easier for companies to recruit women from outside the immediate industrial area.
Housing is therefore not merely a welfare intervention. It is part of the state’s manufacturing infrastructure, alongside roads, electricity, factory land and logistics.
Can Other States Replicate The Tamil Nadu Model?
The state’s lead rests on established supply chains, ports, engineering institutions, manufacturing clusters and a long history of recruiting women. Other states would have to combine industrial investment with housing, safe transport, childcare, healthcare and skills development.
Tamil Nadu is also continuing to add projects that could expand its manufacturing workforce. In July 2026, the state signed an agreement with Vikram Solar for a Rs 15,037-crore battery-energy-storage manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli district, expected to create 2,670 jobs. It also signed a Rs 1,000-crore expansion agreement with Hitachi, projected to generate 1,000 skilled positions.
Tamil Nadu is reportedly competing with Telangana for a proposed Bajaj Auto plant and is also among the states holding discussions with Neo Performance Materials over a possible rare-earth magnet facility. Neither project has been finalised, and there is no guarantee about the gender composition of future hiring.
The state’s central lesson is that women’s employment cannot be separated from industrial planning. Tamil Nadu has moved ahead because it has built factories in sectors that hire women and increasingly invested in the infrastructure that enables them to take those jobs.