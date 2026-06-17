Tamil Nadu Own Tax Revenue Collapses To Historic Low, Reveals White Paper

Concurrently, Total Revenue Receipts (TRR) contracted from around 10 per cent of GSDP in 2021-22 to 8.32 per cent in 2025-26. This downward trend stands in sharp contrast to the state's historical peak SOTR-to-GSDP ratio of 8.94 per cent recorded in 2006-07. The fiscal paper calculated that the cumulative drop from this high point means approximately ₹1.23 lakh crore in annual revenue has been foregone, a sum representing roughly 90 per cent of the provisional fiscal deficit for 2025-26.