Tamil Nadu Own Tax Revenue Collapses To Historic Low, Reveals White Paper

Tamil Nadu’s internal tax revenue fell to a historic low of 5.45% of GSDP, marking the sharpest fiscal decline among all peer states.
Over one-third of every rupee raised through the state's own internal taxation is now entirely consumed by servicing past debt.
The White Paper blames internal corruption, tax leakages, and administrative failures rather than external economic forces for the revenue loss.
Tamil Nadu’s internal financial performance has suffered a severe downturn over the last five years, with an official government White Paper characterising the steep drop in revenue as a total collapse of the state’s own-tax effort.
Presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson, the document outlines a sharp fiscal deterioration over the post-COVID window spanning 2021-22 to 2025-26. The key economic indicator—the State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio—fell from 5.93 per cent to 5.45 per cent. According to The Hindu, this trajectory marks the lowest level in Tamil Nadu’s history and represents the steepest drop among compared peer states, signaling significant revenue losses that now restrict the state's broader developmental expenditure.
The White Paper benchmarked Tamil Nadu against three peer states—Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka—to isolate the revenue crisis. The report underscored that SOTR constitutes "the biggest component which is most directly within the State’s control and the most reliable indicator of fiscal effort". Reported The Hindu, while Maharashtra’s SOTR-to-GSDP ratio grew by 1 percentage point over the five-year period, and Gujarat and Karnataka largely maintained their ratios, Tamil Nadu alone experienced a steady decline.
The state’s internal taxation relies on five principal channels: commercial taxes (Goods and Services Tax), Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum, State Excise and VAT on liquor, Stamps & Registration, and Motor Vehicle Tax. Within commercial taxes, GST yields roughly 53 per cent, followed by VAT on liquor at 28 per cent, and VAT on petroleum products at 19 per cent.
Reflecting on the broad downturn across these sectors, the document noted: "[Revenue from] Commercial taxes, as a proportion of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), have declined from approximately 4.53% in 2021-22 to approximately 3.89% in 2025-26 — a decline that was not seen in the case of peer States."
Concurrently, Total Revenue Receipts (TRR) contracted from around 10 per cent of GSDP in 2021-22 to 8.32 per cent in 2025-26. This downward trend stands in sharp contrast to the state's historical peak SOTR-to-GSDP ratio of 8.94 per cent recorded in 2006-07. The fiscal paper calculated that the cumulative drop from this high point means approximately ₹1.23 lakh crore in annual revenue has been foregone, a sum representing roughly 90 per cent of the provisional fiscal deficit for 2025-26.
"The decline is spread across all major tax heads — GST, VAT on petroleum, State Excise, Stamp Duty and Motor Vehicle Tax," the report observed. Rather than blaming structural economic disadvantages, the text linked the shortfall directly to "leakages and systemic corruption" within revenue-collecting departments. As The Hindu reported, this finding addresses the core analytical question raised in the document of whether "Tamil Nadu’s revenue decline is the result of external structural forces or internal policy and administrative failure".
This diminished tax collection has directly exacerbated the state’s debt servicing burden. The ratio of interest payments as a share of SOTR escalated from 33.83 per cent in 2021-22 to a provisional 34.83 per cent in 2025-26. The White Paper warned that "more than one-third of every rupee the State raises through its own taxation effort goes directly to servicing past debt."
Compounding the problem, non-tax income streams have also underperformed, with the White Paper citing mining revenue as one of the "most striking examples of stagnation". Although collections rose to a provisional ₹4,433 crore in 2025-26 from ₹1,942 crore in 2024-25 due to the implementation of the Mineral Bearing Land Tax, the broader post-COVID trend remained flat.
Mining currently generates barely 1.5 per cent of total revenue receipts, which the report insisted "is not a reflection of resource scarcity". Tamil Nadu holds substantial deposits of minerals including granite, limestone, sand, quartz, and vermiculite, alongside various minor minerals that generate royalties, rents, and seigniorage fees.
Concluding on this sector, the White Paper stated that "the revenue potential of this head is materially larger than current collections suggest". It attributed the poor yields to administrative friction, explicitly highlighting a lack of fee revisions, leakages in assessing minor mineral extractions, the intentional holding up of applications for extraneous reasons, weak enforcement against unauthorised operations, and the slow modernisation of departmental systems.
(With inputs from PTI)