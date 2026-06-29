Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission Demands Probe Into Deadly Tiruvallur Ammonia Leak

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (TNSCW) has directed the Tiruvallur District Collector to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a report within four weeks. Chairperson A.S. Kumari invoked powers under the Commission’s Act to examine critical issues: whether the factory held valid licences to handle ammonia, compliance with occupational safety norms, and whether migrant women were compelled to live on factory premises under potentially exploitative conditions. The probe will also assess adherence to inter-state migrant workmen laws and the bonded labour abolition act, alongside details on compensation and rehabilitation.