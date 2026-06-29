Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission Demands Probe Into Deadly Tiruvallur Ammonia Leak

Ammonia gas leak at St. Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports in Tiruvallur on June 21 claimed 15–16 lives, mostly migrant women workers sleeping in on-site quarters.
TN State Commission for Women has directed a detailed four-week inquiry into licensing, safety lapses, and migrant labour exploitation.
State government orders statewide safety audit amid arrests and prior ignored maintenance warnings.
In a tragic reminder of the human cost of industrial negligence, a major ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district has left at least 15–16 people dead and dozens fighting for their lives in hospitals. The incident, which unfolded on June 21, 2026, at St. Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports Private Limited near Periyapalayam, has drawn sharp scrutiny from women’s rights bodies and the state government.
The leak originated from the factory’s refrigeration system, where ammonia is commonly used as a coolant. Early on that Sunday, a pipeline rupture—possibly triggered by pressure buildup or a maintenance failure—released toxic gas that quickly spread to the first-floor accommodation where around 60 women workers were resting after their shifts. Many victims were migrant labourers from Odisha, Assam, and Jharkhand, highlighting the vulnerabilities faced by women in India’s seafood export industry.
As the death toll climbed over subsequent days, with victims succumbing to severe respiratory distress, lung damage, and other complications, the scale of the tragedy became clear. Initial reports spoke of two deaths, but the figure rose steadily as critically injured workers lost their battle in government and private hospitals across Chennai and Tiruvallur. Over 60–80 workers were affected, many requiring intensive care.
Taking suo motu cognisance, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (TNSCW) has directed the Tiruvallur District Collector to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a report within four weeks. Chairperson A.S. Kumari invoked powers under the Commission’s Act to examine critical issues: whether the factory held valid licences to handle ammonia, compliance with occupational safety norms, and whether migrant women were compelled to live on factory premises under potentially exploitative conditions. The probe will also assess adherence to inter-state migrant workmen laws and the bonded labour abolition act, alongside details on compensation and rehabilitation.
State authorities have not remained idle. Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay constituted a three-member expert committee that has submitted its findings, recommending possible permanent closure of the unit. Police have arrested factory owners, the manager, and a key labour contractor. Reports indicate a December inspection had flagged faults in ammonia pipes, yet little corrective action was taken—a revelation that has intensified calls for accountability.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sought a detailed report from the state government. Broader fallout includes plans for a statewide safety audit of over 1,700 factories handling hazardous chemicals, with special focus on seafood processing units that rely heavily on ammonia refrigeration.