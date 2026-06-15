Three-Year-Old Girl from Bihar Dies After Being Raped Near Gummidipoondi

A three-year-old girl from Bihar was allegedly raped and murdered near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.
A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and relevant IPC sections; a special team has been formed for a swift manhunt.
The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with locals and activists demanding immediate justice and better safety for children and migrant workers.
In a horrific and deeply disturbing incident that has shocked the state, a three-year-old girl from Bihar was allegedly raped and murdered near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.
The victim, who had recently come to Tamil Nadu with her family in search of livelihood, was reported missing on Wednesday evening. Her body was later discovered in a secluded area close to a construction site on Thursday morning. Preliminary medical examination confirmed that the child was sexually assaulted before being killed.
Police sources said the girl was last seen playing outside her temporary shelter in the area. The family, originally from Bihar, had been staying in Gummidipoondi for the past few months as daily wage labourers.
The Gummidipoondi police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A special investigation team has been formed, and multiple police teams, along with forensic experts, are working at the crime scene.
Senior officers have assured that the perpetrator will be arrested at the earliest. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned, and local residents are being questioned for leads. Police have also appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the accused.
The brutal crime has triggered widespread anger and protests in the area. Local residents, women’s groups, and child rights activists staged demonstrations demanding swift justice and better safety measures for children and migrant workers. Many have criticised the authorities for failing to ensure security in labour colonies and isolated areas.
Opposition parties have also slammed the state government, calling the incident a failure of law and order. They have demanded immediate compensation for the family and stringent punishment for the accused.