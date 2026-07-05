Nitin Nabin Discusses Poll Strategy with BJP's Ex-UP Presidents, Set to Hold Meeting with NDA Allies

Responding to a question on the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) plank, Patel said, "We ourselves are a part of PDA. In this election, the difference between their PDA and ours will be clear." Nabin will later hold separate meetings with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak at their respective residences.