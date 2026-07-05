Nitin Nabin Discusses Poll Strategy with BJP's Ex-UP Presidents, Set to Hold Meeting with NDA Allies

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday discussed assembly poll preparations with former presidents of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, with another meeting scheduled with alliance partners later in the day.
Leaders of the BJP's allies in the state said the meeting would focus on strengthening the coalition, expanding its organisational base and evolving a strategy to ensure the NDA's return to power in the state.
Nabin, who is on a two day visit to Lucknow, started his day with a meeting over tea with former BJP presidents of the state. They discussed the 2027 assembly election strategy, party sources said.
The BJP chief will also chair a joint meeting of the NDA constituents in Uttar Pradesh at Taj hotel here.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national general secretary Trilok Tyagi said the allies would have to ensure the NDA's victory in 2027 in UP. "We are preparing for that and today's meeting is in this regard," Tyagi told reporters.
Asked about seat-sharing, he said, "We will discuss it in the meeting. with RLD's support, the NDA government will be formed again," he said.
Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad said the deliberations would centre on securing a "historic victory" by ensuring success on all seats, strengthening the organisation and taking the alliance's ideology to the people.
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said the meeting would discuss ways to improve upon the NDA's 2017 Assembly election performance.
"We are preparing on all the 403 Assembly seats and working to get more seats in 2027 polls than in 2017," Rajbhar said.
Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel said his party's focus was not on seat-sharing, rather on ensuring the NDA's victory.
"We do not fight for seats but for victory. We are working to strengthen our organisation," Patel said.
Responding to a question on the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) plank, Patel said, "We ourselves are a part of PDA. In this election, the difference between their PDA and ours will be clear." Nabin will later hold separate meetings with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak at their respective residences.