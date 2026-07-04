Rajnath Singh Under Fire: What Is Operation Sindoor Casualty Row?

Congress accused Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament on Operation Sindoor casualties.
Six personnel were later named on the National War Memorial Roll of Honour.
K C Venugopal filed a privilege motion against the Defence Minister.
The Congress has stepped up its attack on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the government officially disclosed the names of six Indian military personnel who were killed during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. The party has accused Singh of misleading Parliament by stating that no Indian soldiers were harmed during the operation and has demanded his resignation, arguing that the statement contradicted the government's subsequent acknowledgement of military casualties.
Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted a privilege motion against the Defence Minister, while the Opposition is expected to raise the issue during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to run from July 20 to August 13.
What Sparked The Controversy?
The controversy stems from the government's recent decision to publicly disclose the identities of six Indian military personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor. Their names have been added to the Roll of Honour on the National War Memorial website and engraved at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, marking the first formal public acknowledgement of Indian armed forces casualties during the operation.
The six personnel named are Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar (Vir Chakra), Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh and Sergeant Surendra Kumar (Vayu Medal).
Congress argues that this official acknowledgement contradicts Rajnath Singh's statement in Parliament in July 2025 that no Indian soldiers were harmed during the operation.
Congress Allegations
At a press conference in New Delhi, Colonel Rohit Chaudhary, chairman of the Congress's ex-servicemen department, and retired Wing Commander Anuma Acharya accused the Defence Minister of making a false statement in Parliament on July 28, 2025.
The party described the remark as an insult to the country's fallen soldiers and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh and the BJP leadership to the families of the soldiers, the armed forces and the nation.
The party questioned why it took 13 months for the names of soldiers killed during Operation Sindoor to be officially disclosed. Chaudhary alleged that 10 soldiers had died during the operation, claiming that while six names had recently been added to the National War Memorial, four others remained unaccounted for.
What Did Rajnath Singh Say In Parliament?
The controversy centres on remarks made by Rajnath Singh during a Lok Sabha discussion on July 28, 2025.
Responding to questions on the operation, Singh said, "If you want to raise a question, then ask whether any of our brave soldiers were harmed in this operation. The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed."
He also dismissed Opposition questions regarding military aircraft losses, saying such questions did "not adequately represent our national sentiments."
According to Singh, the focus should remain on the success of Operation Sindoor in destroying terrorist infrastructure, adding that the armed forces halted operations only after achieving all politico-military objectives.
Congress maintains that these remarks are inconsistent with the government's subsequent public acknowledgement of six military casualties.
Ministry Of Defence's Clarification
The Ministry of Defence has rejected allegations that Rajnath Singh misled Parliament. According to the ministry, social media posts selectively quoted a portion of the Defence Minister's speech to create a misleading impression.
The ministry said these posts had "selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the defence minister claimed that no Indian soldier lost his life during Operation Sindoor".
The clarification came after the issue gained political attention following the government's disclosure of the names of the six personnel honoured at the National War Memorial.
Privilege Motion Against Rajnath Singh
Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted a privilege motion against Rajnath Singh under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.
In his notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Venugopal argued that the Defence Minister's statement on the floor of the House was inconsistent with the government's later disclosure of casualties.
"The aforementioned position clearly indicates that the Minister of Defence stating on the floor of the House that there had been no casualties during Operation Sindoor was clearly misleading and incorrect. It is well established that misleading the House or withholding information by a Minister on the Floor of the House constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House," Venugopal wrote.
He requested that "privilege proceedings may be initiated against the Minister of Defence in the matter."
A privilege motion is a parliamentary mechanism through which MPs can raise allegations that a member or minister has breached the privileges of the House, including by allegedly misleading Parliament. The Speaker decides whether such a notice merits further examination.
What's Ahead for Monsoon Session?
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 13.
The Opposition is expected to press the government over Rajnath Singh's remarks and seek discussion on the privilege motion submitted by KC Venugopal. Congress is also likely to demand explanations over the delay in publicly disclosing the names of personnel killed during Operation Sindoor and question the government's handling of information related to the military operation.