Why Jharkhand’s Student-Government Deadlock Refuses To End

Jharkhand students continue protests despite six rounds of talks with the government.
Protesters seek wider exam cancellations, independent probes and greater recruitment transparency.
Government has proposed cancelling three exams and examining alleged recruitment discrepancies, as per the sources.
Even after five rounds of negotiations with the Jharkhand government, protesting students in Ranchi have refused to call off their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
A sixth round of talks began on Sunday as the protest entered its 16th day, but the central dispute remains unresolved: students want concrete action on examinations they allege were compromised, while the government has so far largely offered further consultations, scrutiny of grievances and discussions on reforms.
An eight-member delegation of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch met ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Prasad Yadav at the State Guest House in Ranchi. A five-member delegation of the Left-backed AISA also joined the discussions.
The repeated meetings have kept communication channels open, but they have yet to produce an agreement acceptable to the protesters.
Talks Have Not Delivered On The Core Demands
The biggest obstacle to a settlement is the gap between the scale of action sought by protesters and the measures offered by the government.
Students have demanded the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination over alleged irregularities. Several groups have also called for the scrapping of JSSC examinations conducted after 2019, including the Combined Graduate Level, Junior Engineer and Post Graduate Teacher examinations.
They are additionally seeking an independent investigation, either by the CBI or a panel of retired judges, into the alleged irregularities.
The Jharkhand government had also proposed the cancellation of three examinations as part of efforts to address the recruitment controversy. These three exams are: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 2023 and 2025, and 14th preliminary, as reported by NDTV sources.
The government has said it will continue discussions with different student organisations and stakeholders before framing a wider recruitment reform policy. Higher and technical education minister Sudivya Kumar has also announced a dedicated email address where students and other stakeholders can submit suggestions.
The government has further indicated that discrepancies flagged by candidates would be examined and addressed.
Protesters Want Transparency, Not Just Reform Promises
The agitation is also about broader dissatisfaction with how recruitment examinations are conducted.
Students have sought category-wise cut-offs for UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC and ST candidates, along with OMR sheets and response sheets. They have also demanded a predictable recruitment calendar modelled on the UPSC and SSC systems.
The NSUI has separately sought a CID investigation into JPSC and JSSC examinations under suspicion and proposed the creation of a Jharkhand Testing Agency on the lines of the National Testing Agency.
This means the government is not negotiating over one isolated examination. Student groups are raising questions involving multiple recruitment exercises, examination transparency, investigation mechanisms and long-term institutional reform.
The breadth of those demands makes a quick settlement more difficult.
Hemant Soren Assures Action
The state government has attempted to demonstrate that the students' demands are being considered at the highest level.
Minister Dipika Pandey Singh earlier said Chief Minister Hemant Soren had been informed about the students' demands and the views emerging from negotiations.
Sanjay Prasad Yadav said that after ministers met Soren, it was decided that another round of discussions should be held with the protesters.
Soren himself sought to reassure students that they could approach the administration directly.
“You do not need anyone’s political patronage. Ensuring that you receive what you are entitled to is the responsibility of the government, and I want to make sure that this is fully fulfilled. Come to the government with your concerns openly and fearlessly. We will listen to you,” Soren said, according to News18.
Yet the persistence of the protest indicates that the students are looking for decisions rather than assurances that their grievances will be heard.
Why The Protesters Are Not Backing Down
The agitation has now continued for more than two weeks at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, adding pressure on both sides to find a resolution.
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has indicated that the movement will continue despite concerns over his health.
“Decline in health… Struggle continues… Though the body may be weakening due to the continuous struggle and fatigue, the resolve in this fight for students' rights and justice remains unshaken,” Mahto wrote on X.
Political support has also kept attention on the agitation. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has backed the students and said he and Rahul Gandhi would stand with young people raising such concerns.
“The interests of our children are paramount, who stands with us and who doesn't is not the priority,” Kharge said.
The government has offered consultations, examination of discrepancies, direct engagement and a process for gathering suggestions on recruitment reform. Students, however, continue to seek immediate and verifiable measures, particularly examination cancellations, independent investigations and greater disclosure of recruitment data.