Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence On Why He Avoided Sanjay Manjrekar For Years

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Ravichandran Ashwin revealed how Sanjay Manjrekar's criticism of his fitness transformed his career, motivating him to improve his game before eventually thanking the former India batter

Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence On Why He Avoided Sanjay Manjrekar For Years
India's Ravichandran Ashwin gestures as he prepares to bowl on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia)
Summary of this article

  • Ravichandran Ashwin revealed Sanjay Manjrekar's criticism motivated him to improve his fitness and overall game

  • The veteran spinner admitted he stopped speaking to Manjrekar for several years after the remarks

  • Ashwin later thanked Manjrekar, saying the criticism changed his career and taught him to learn from feedback

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about a phase of his career when criticism from former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar left him deeply hurt but ultimately transformed him into a better cricketer.

The former off-spinner revealed that remarks questioning his fitness after his first tour of Australia initially angered him, but they eventually became the motivation he needed to improve both his athleticism and overall game.

R Ashwin admitted he was upset enough to distance himself from Manjrekar for several years. Rather than responding publicly, however, he chose to channel his emotions into hard work, determined to address the concerns raised about his fitness, fielding and bowling.

Recalling the episode on JioHotstar's Cheeky Singles, Ashwin said:

"I had messaged Sanjay Manjrekar once. After my first Australia tour, he had written a long article, and I read it completely while returning. After reading I got angry, getting angry is one thing, but I felt very bad. I let it go. I used to not talk a lot to him either."

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"The next four years, I worked a lot, as I was not a gifted athlete. Then in 2015, he wrote another article saying he was bowling very well. Then I asked for his number and messaged him that your article back then changed my life. I always look at whether there is something to learn from criticism," Ashwin said.

How Did Ashwin's Relationship With Manjrekar Change?

According to Ashwin, the relationship only improved in 2015 after Manjrekar acknowledged the transformation in his performances through another article. That prompted the spinner to contact the former India batter, thank him for the earlier criticism and admit that it had played a significant role in changing his mindset.

The revelation offers a glimpse into Ashwin's approach to self-improvement. Instead of allowing criticism to define him, he used it as fuel to work on aspects of his game that did not come naturally.

Over the years, that commitment helped Ashwin evolve into one of India's greatest match-winners, finishing his international career as one of the country's most successful bowlers while also developing into a dependable lower-order batter and a much-improved fielder. His story serves as a reminder that constructive criticism, when embraced positively, can sometimes become the catalyst for lasting success.

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