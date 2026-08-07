Relive The Moment Mohamed Salah Was Unveiled As A Trabzonspor Player

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Mohamed Salah was officially presented as a Trabzonspor player during a historic ceremony at Papara Park on August 6, 2026. The Egyptian forward joined the Turkish Super Lig side on a free transfer after a celebrated nine-year spell with Liverpool. Around 25,000 passionate fans packed the stadium to witness the arrival of arguably the biggest marquee signing in the club's history. The stadium transformed into an electric sea of flares, banners, and chants, prompting Salah to capture the moment on his phone. The 34-year-old briefly wore a symbolic number 61 jersey to honour the city of Trabzon, before officially taking the number 10 shirt for the season. At FC Basel, Chelsea, AS Roma, and Liverpool, the winger amassed over 300 club goals. This includes 257 goals in 442 games in all competitions for Liverpool, alongside three Premier League Golden Boots, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and a domestic title. Internationally, he netted 68 goals for Egypt.

Turkey Soccer Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor transfer
Egypt's Mohamed Salah wearing his new Trabzonspor team jersey gestures to supporters as he arrives at the airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: Samet Yalcin/DIA Photo via AP
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Turkey Soccer Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor transfer- Egypts Mohamed Salah acknowledges soccer fans during his official presentation as a new Trabzonspor player, in Trabzon, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
Turkey Soccer Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor transfer- Egypt's Mohamed Salah acknowledges soccer fans during his official presentation as a new Trabzonspor player, in Trabzon, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Photo via AP
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Turkey Soccer Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor transfer
Egypt's Mohamed Salah acknowledges soccer fans during his official presentation as a new Trabzonspor player, in Trabzon, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Photo via AP
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Turkey Soccer Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor transfer
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, shakes hands with Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan during his official presentation as a new Trabzonspor soccer player, in Trabzon, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Photo via AP
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Turkey Soccer Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor transfer
Egypt's Mohamed Salah applauds soccer fans during his official presentation as new Trabzonspor player, in Trabzon, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Photo via AP
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Mo Salah free transfer
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, walks on the pitch with Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan during his official presentation as a new Trabzonspor soccer player, in Trabzon, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | Photo: Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Photo via AP
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Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor contract
Egypt's Mohamed Salah wearing his new Trabzonspor team jersey gestures to supporters as he arrives at the airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: Samet Yalcin/DIA Photo via AP
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Mohamed Salah transfer
Egypt's Mohamed Salah wearing his new Trabzonspor team jersey gestures to supporters as he arrives at the airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo: Samet Yalcin/DIA Photo via AP

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