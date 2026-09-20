Who Is Suryanarayana Doolla? Professor Named Accused in IIT Bombay Student Death Case

Suryanarayana Doolla is an IIT Bombay professor and former student-affairs dean.
Police named him in the FIR following student Sahil Wakode’s death.
Wakode’s father alleged caste-based harassment, while IIT Bombay denied discrimination.
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from the energy science department and former Dean of Student Affairs at IIT Bombay, has been named in an FIR registered after the death of second-year student Sahil Ravindra Wakode.
Mumbai Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint from Wakode’s father.
Who Is Professor Doolla?
Doolla is a professor in IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering. He joined its Department of Energy Science and Engineering in September 2009, according to IIT Bombay’s faculty profile.
Doolla completed his BTech in Electrical Engineering from Nagarjuna University in 2000 and an MTech in Energy Systems Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2002. He received his PhD in Power Systems from IIT Delhi in 2007.
Before joining IIT Bombay, he worked with Power Research and Development Consultants in Bengaluru and Machine 2 Machine in Hyderabad. He was also associated with IIT Delhi, CRR College of Engineering in Eluru and JNTU College of Engineering in Kakinada.
His research interests include smart grids, microgrids, active distribution networks, power-electronic converter control and integrating distributed energy resources into electricity grids.
Why Was Doolla Named in the FIR?
Doolla was the invigilator during an examination in which Wakode was allegedly found using a mobile phone.
IIT Bombay alleged that Wakode had uploaded the examination paper to ChatGPT to obtain answers. He was found dead in his hostel room hours later.
Wakode’s father alleged that Doolla had subjected his son to “casteist remarks” for three months and threatened to implicate him in a case. The family and some students also claimed Wakode was threatened with suspension after being taken outside the examination hall.
Besides Doolla, the FIR reportedly mentions other senior officials and unidentified officials.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said the roles of those named would be investigated.
“Further investigation into the matter is being conducted by the police vis-a-vis the persons named in the FIR,” Nalawade said, as quoted by Deccan Herald.
The case was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.
What Has IIT Bombay Said?
IIT Bombay denied that Wakode was threatened with suspension or subjected to caste discrimination.
The institute said no disciplinary proceedings were initiated. According to its account, Wakode was counselled and assured that the examination incident would not adversely affect his academic career.
Director Shireesh Kedare said caste information of students remained confidential and was not accessible to faculty or administrators. The institute’s SC/ST Cell also said it had received no discrimination complaint from Wakode.