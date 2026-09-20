Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma Shines As India Crush Bangladesh To Confirm Another Medal

Shafali Verma struck her maiden T20I hundred and India booked a place in the women's cricket final at the Asian Games after a 114-run win over Bangladesh on Sunday. Her unbeaten 100 from 49 balls, with nine sixes and three fours, helped India reach 195 for four in the second semifinal.
Bangladesh were then dismissed for 81 in 15.4 overs. With the win, India has secured a medal in the event. India is the defending champion in women's cricket.
India's batting surge
Opting to bat first, India built their total around Shafali's 100 not out off 49 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana chipped in with a quickfire 37 while captain Harmanpreet Kaur added 40 from 33 balls as India kept the scoreboard moving.
Bangladesh's best return with the ball came from Sanjida Akter Meghla, who finished with 1/25.
Bangladesh collapse
India's attack wrapped things up quickly. Bangladesh folded for 81 in 15.4 overs, with opener Dilara Akter top-scoring on 27 from 23 balls.
The wickets were shared out, with Nandani Sharma taking 3/25, Shree Charani returning 2/7 and Deepti Sharma finishing with 3/7.