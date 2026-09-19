India Vs Rest Of The World XI! BCCI Plans 2000s Style All-Star Match For Centenary Celebrations

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 19 September 2026 11:25 pm

The BCCI is considering an India-versus-Rest of the World XI match for its 100th anniversary celebrations. After its Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday, the board said the centenary observance will begin in December 2027 and run through 2028, with plans still at an early stage

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 19 September 2026 11:25 pm

BCCI is considering an India-versus-Rest of the World XI match for its 100th anniversary celebrations. Photo: File