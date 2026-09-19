India Vs Rest Of The World XI! BCCI Plans 2000s Style All-Star Match For Centenary Celebrations

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The BCCI is considering an India-versus-Rest of the World XI match for its 100th anniversary celebrations. After its Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday, the board said the centenary observance will begin in December 2027 and run through 2028, with plans still at an early stage

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bcci india vs rest of the world Centenary Celebrations plans
BCCI is considering an India-versus-Rest of the World XI match for its 100th anniversary celebrations. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • BCCI is considering an India-versus-Rest of the World XI match for its 100th anniversary celebrations

  • The idea was discussed after the board’s Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday

  • The centenary observance is set to run from December 2027 through 2028

The BCCI is considering an India-versus-Rest of the World XI match as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations. The idea remains at a very early stage, and the board has not yet set out how the wider programme will take shape.

After its Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday, the BCCI stated in a release that its general body had begun the process for the centenary celebrations in 2028. The board said the observance will run for a year, starting in December 2027 and running through 2028.

One of the ideas under discussion is a showcase match featuring India and a Rest of the World XI, though the plan remains at a preliminary stage.

Centenary Celebration Plan

The board is planning to set up a committee to oversee the centenary events. It added that a possible India-versus-Rest of the World match was among the suggestions discussed at the meeting, as reported by News18.

Much remains undecided, and the final shape of the celebrations is still to emerge.

Also Read: Ajit Agarkar's Tenure Ends? BCCI Reportedly Begins Search For New Men's Team Chief Selector

World XI Match History

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The ICC World XI have played nine international matches so far. Their first was an ODI against Asia XI in January 2005. Later that year, in October 2005, the side played three ODIs and one Test against Australia.

The team returned in September 2017 for three T20Is against Pakistan. It then played one T20I against the West Indies at Lord's in May 2018. India are yet to play an international match against the ICC World XI.

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