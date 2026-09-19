Kit Issue Resolved? Shreyas Iyer's Team India To Don Special Jersey For Historic Japan T20I

India will wear the regular BCCI jersey for the T20 International against Japan on September 22
The Asian Games apparel issue over incorrect sizes has been resolved before the team’s departure
The match at Sano International Cricket Ground is the first men’s international between India and Japan
India’s men will turn out in their standard BCCI jersey for the T20 International against Japan on September 22. They will then change into the official Indian contingent kit for the Asian Games, after the sizing problem with the tournament apparel was fixed.
A Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports source cleared the air on Saturday after reports said several players in Shreyas Iyer's squad had not yet received kit that fit them properly before the trip to Japan. That problem triggered several rounds of contact between the BCCI and JSW Inspire, the Indian Olympic Association's official kit supplier.
“Team India will wear the BCCI jersey for the match against Japan. The team has received its Asian Games kit for the rest of the tournament, and the issue has been resolved,” the MYAS source told ANI.
The source said the Japan fixture does not form part of the Asian Games and India will switch to the Games kit when its medal run starts. The Suzuki Cup is a standalone bilateral international rather than part of the continental competition, so India will use its regular international colours before changing into the Asian Games apparel.
Historic Japan Fixture
The September 22 contest at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture will be the first men's international between India and Japan. It has been framed as the opening sporting event in celebrations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
According to mea.gov.in, the fixture also falls under the broader “Sport 75” initiative. For Japan, it offers a rare chance to test themselves against one of cricket's established powers before their own Asian Games campaign.
For India, the match serves as competitive preparation before the team begin the defence of the gold medal won at Hangzhou in 2023. “The team will play the match against Japan in their normal kit as the match doesn't belong to the Asian Games; it's a friendly match. But for the rest of the tournament, the size issue has been resolved, and they have received their kit for the tournament,” the source added.
Saikia On Opportunity
“The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men's teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia,” Saikia said.
The BCCI secretary's remarks place the tour beyond match preparation. They also cast the fixture as part of cricket's push into a newer market in East Asia.
Asian Games Path
A rematch could come quickly.
Japan are in Group A with Afghanistan and Nepal in the Asian Games men's competition, according to olympics.com. Defending champions India enter directly in the quarter-finals on September 28 against the team that finish second in that group.
India are captained by Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma is the deputy captain. The squad also includes Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The corrected Asian Games apparel removes an immediate logistical worry before India's two-stage assignment in Japan. The team now head into the Japan T20I and the Games with the kit issue settled.