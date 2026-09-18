Separate Stay For Indian Men's Cricket Team? BCCI Makes Special Arrangements As Women Live In Asiad Organiser Facilities

Saikia said the board’s thinking was shaped by how highly it values an Asian Games gold. "We are eyeing a gold medal which is very important. We all know India can field three strong teams at a time. We see Asian Games as a very important assignment which can’t be given secondary treatment. That’s why our full-strength team including Bumrah and regular captain Iyer is going. An Asian Games gold is as important as any other big tournament," Saikia said.