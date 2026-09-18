Separate Stay For Indian Men's Cricket Team? BCCI Makes Special Arrangements As Women Live In Asiad Organiser Facilities

BCCI has arranged separate accommodation for India’s men’s cricket team at the Asian Games in Japan
The women’s team will stay in the organising committee’s facilities as their contingent is within the allowed limit of 20 members
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia backed the venue setup despite complaints from some Asian cricket boards about ground quality
The BCCI has arranged separate accommodation for India’s men’s cricket team at the Asian Games in Japan, while the women’s side remains in the organising committee’s facilities. The men’s delegation is too large once support staff are counted, and the board does not want to split the side during the tournament.
"BCCI has arranged its own arrangement for the men’s team since the contingent is much bigger than the permissible number of members because of the size of the support staff. We don’t want to segregate the men’s team during the tournament," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Times of India.
"The women’s team is staying in the facilities provided by the organising committee since the size of the contingent is within the permissible number of 20 members," Saikia added.
Saikia also backed the venue setup despite reports that some other Asian cricket boards had objected to the ground’s quality. "We fully trust the organising committee to give the best facilities. This is a big event and I am sure they will do what is required. I'll be reaching there on Oct 1. Only then I can give you a clear picture of the circumstances," Saikia said.
Team Selection Debate
The selection call has drawn discussion in Indian cricket circles. India are sending a full-strength T20I side even as preparations for next year’s ODI World Cup get under way.
India are also due to play an ODI series against West Indies at home. That leaves at least seven first-choice ODI players at the Asian Games rather than with the World Cup build-up.
The contrast with 2023 is clear. India won gold at the previous Asian Games with a second-string side, while the senior players stayed back to focus on the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Saikia said the board’s thinking was shaped by how highly it values an Asian Games gold. "We are eyeing a gold medal which is very important. We all know India can field three strong teams at a time. We see Asian Games as a very important assignment which can’t be given secondary treatment. That’s why our full-strength team including Bumrah and regular captain Iyer is going. An Asian Games gold is as important as any other big tournament," Saikia said.
On the earlier edition, he added, "I wasn't the secretary when the last Asian Games happened. So, I can't comment on it," Saikia said.
Japan Match Initiative
BCCI has also lined up a T20I against Japan on September 22 to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Japan.
Saikia said the idea was driven by ICC chairman Jay Shah and was discussed at the last ICC meeting in Edinburgh in July. "It’s the initiative of ICC chairman Jay Shah who wants to take cricket to every nook and corner of the world. He made me sit with my Japanese counterpart during the last ICC meet in Edinburgh in July this year. Japan is a country where cricket is growing gradually. Mr. Shah took this initiative and we agreed to the idea," Saikia said.