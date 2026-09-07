'More Than A Cricket Match': Saikia Hails India-Japan Fixture As A Milestone For Global Expansion

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has highlighted the upcoming historic T20 International between India and Japan as a defining milestone for the sport's international expansion. Scheduled for September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground, the fixture marks the first time the two nations will meet in men's international cricket

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, centre, selection committee Chairman at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • India and Japan will play their first-ever T20I on September 22 to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations

  • The historic fixture serves as preparation for India ahead of their Asian Games campaign starting September 28

  • BCCI secretary noted the match supports the ICC's broader vision of expanding cricket into non-traditional markets

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday said the historic one-off T20 International between India and Japan this month will be a significant moment in cricket's journey to become a global sport by connecting to a new audience.

India and Japan are set to lock horns for the first time in a historic T20I in Japan on September 22, ahead of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The Games will start on September 19.

The match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. Played under the banner of the Suzuki Cup, it will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India–Japan diplomatic relations. Saikia said the match is an effort of ICC chairman Jay Shah to take cricket to newer territories.

"Cricket's global journey is being shaped by moments that take the game beyond its traditional boundaries. The India–Japan T20I match on 22nd September,'26 is one such moment taking international cricket to Japan, connecting with a new audience and strengthening the game's presence in a region with immense potential," Saikia wrote on 'X'.

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"It is also an opportunity to recognise the vision and groundwork laid by Shri Jay Shah during his tenure as BCCI Secretary, and now as ICC Chairman, in placing the global growth of cricket firmly at the heart of the sport's future.

"From expanding cricket into new territories to building a stronger pathway towards the Olympic movement, the ambition has always been clear: make cricket more accessible, more inclusive and truly global," he added.

Saikia said BCCI is committed to working towards making cricket a global sport.

Also Read: India Vs Japan Match: Who Will Broadcast Historic T20I? Broadcaster Hunt Underway

"India-Japan is more than a cricket match. It represents the direction in which our sport is moving from a global ambition to a global reality," he said.

"The journey has begun. And there is much more to come."

Ranked No.1, India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, while Japan are placed 41st in ICC T20 rankings.

The match will also help India acclimatise to Japanese conditions and give them valuable game time to fine-tune combinations and build momentum ahead of the Asian Games.

Seeded directly into the knockout stage, India will begin their Asian Games campaign in the quarterfinals on September 28.

The Indian team will be led by Shreyas Iyer, with vice-captain Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among the key names in the squad.

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