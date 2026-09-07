Will Mohsin Naqvi Present Women's Asia Cup Trophy To The Winner? PCB Chief To Attend Final In Dubai

PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to attend the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on 13 September
Naqvi holds the official authority to present the trophy to the champions by virtue of being the Asian Cricket Council president
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India face a potential dilemma over accepting the championship trophy from Naqvi if they claim the title
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is due to attend the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 13 and is likely to hand the trophy to the winners.
Naqvi attended last year’s Men’s Asia Cup final in Dubai on September 28, 2025, where Suryakumar Yadav-led India beat Pakistan and refused to take the trophy from him. Naqvi then left with the Asia Cup trophy, which has not yet been handed over to India.
That episode now hangs over the women’s final. If India reach the title match and win it, they could once again turn down the trophy from Naqvi. That would set up another awkward scene at the presentation ceremony.
India’s Possible Response
A repeat cannot be ruled out.
A similar situation could arise on Sunday if India win the Women’s Asia Cup title and refuse to accept the trophy from Naqvi. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have already booked a semifinal place after winning all three of their Group A matches.
India also enter the knockouts as favourites for the title. That raises the stakes around the post-match ceremony because Naqvi is not only the PCB chairman but also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
If the Women in Blue lift the title, the final could again turn into a trophy-related controversy. Much will depend on whether the Indian team choose to accept the silverware from Naqvi, who is also a minister in Pakistan’s government.
Why Naqvi Presents
His ACC post matters here.
Naqvi leads the Asian Cricket Council alongside his role as PCB chairman. Because the continental body organises the Women’s Asia Cup, protocol gives him the official authority to award the silverware to the champions.
That is why he is expected to hand over the silverware in Dubai. Even so, India could decide against accepting it from him, as the men’s team did last year.
India’s Asia Cup Record
India have dominated this event.
The Women in Blue have made the final in all nine editions of the event so far. They are the most successful side in the competition.
India have taken seven titles and finished as runners-up twice. That record underlines why another India appearance in the final — and a possible presentation controversy — is being closely watched.