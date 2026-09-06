‘Players Get Bashed’: Misbah-ul-Haq Breaks Silence After Selector Exit, Questions PCB’s Treatment Of Local Coaches

Former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq stated that local coaches face intense scrutiny in Pakistan cricket, whereas foreign coaches receive more power, authority, and leniency
Misbah offered to resign as national selector after the Pakistan Cricket Board issued notices to the selection committee following squad changes in England
The PCB shuffled seven players and sent home head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul after a 194-run defeat against England at Edgbaston
Misbah-ul-Haq has complained that Pakistan cricket treats local and foreign coaches differently, days after stepping down as national selector. The former Test captain said local coaches face tighter scrutiny, while foreign coaches are given more authority and a softer ride, PTI reported.
His remarks came after he offered to resign as national selector when the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a notice to the selectors following the national team's shake-up in England. Misbah said the system reflects a broader pattern in which local coaches and players are quickly put under pressure after poor results.
Coaches Under Scrutiny
"It is a fact that local and foreign coaches are treated differently in Pakistan cricket. Local coaches have to face more scrutiny and criticism when compared to foreign coaches," Misbah told PTI on a television show.
"I don't think there is anything wrong in having foreign coaches but what bothers me is we (fans, critics, media, PCB) tend to have a soft corner for foreign coaches," he told PTI.
"We tend to give foreign coaches more authority and power and he is held less responsible if the team performs poorly. In contrast, local coaches always facing scrutiny from everyone," he told PTI.
Misbah said Pakistan cricket needed a more supportive approach. Fans, critics, former players and the board should back local coaches more instead of criticising them for the sake of it.
Players And Selection
Misbah also warned about the way players are treated after failures.
He said there is now a negative trend in Pakistan cricket to start bashing players and put them down mentally after any poor show. "It becomes very difficult for our players to regain form and confidence," he told PTI.
He argued against hasty overhauls. "We shouldn't panic and do cosmetic surgery because of pressure. We need to analyse performances and the situation and then decide how to move forward," Misbah told PTI.
He added that short-term reactions keep hurting the side. "Unfortunately we are used to taking reactive decisions in Pakistan cricket," he told PTI.
That debate has sharpened after Pakistan's recent changes in England. The PCB shuffled seven players in the touring squad and sent back Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul, the head coach and bowling coach respectively, for the Edgbaston third Test after a 194-run loss. That defeat left England ahead 2-0 in the series.
The selectors were also asked to explain why Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan, who had been dropped, were still included in the touring squad and what the selection criteria were.
India As Example
He said Indian cricket had moved ahead because it did not panic and stayed committed to its plans. He cited Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as examples from the Indian set-up.
Misbah said India now dominates Pakistan in cricket because Indian players get greater exposure and are professionally and mentally stronger when the pressure rises. He tied that gap to Pakistan's development path.
"Our youngsters are playing too much white-ball cricket and their exposure to red-ball cricket is limited. Not enough four-day cricket. This means they have more chances of cracking under pressure," Misbah told PTI.
He argued that the answer would take time. "India took time to process and develop and they made gradual investments in their system after the 90s. There is no quick fix to the system," he told PTI.
Misbah said Pakistan cricket needs more consistency, more patience and a long-term plan.