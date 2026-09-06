Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys, US Open 2026: Chinese Qualifier Pulls Off Miraculous Comeback To Stun American

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Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen staged one of the greatest comebacks in US Open history, stunning 22nd seed Madison Keys 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 in the third round. After being thoroughly dismantled in the first set and falling into a seemingly insurmountable 5-0 hole in the decider, Zheng saved a match point and capitalized on mounting nerves from Keys. Winning seven consecutive games, the qualifier completed a miraculous escape to reach the fourth round.

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Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys US Open 2026 third round match highlights
Zheng Qinwen, of China, celebrates after she won her match against Madison Keys, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys US Open 2026 highlights
Zheng Qinwen, of China, gestures after she won her match against Madison Keys, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys US Open 2026 third round match
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after she lost her match to Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys US Open 2026 match photos
Zheng Qinwen, of China, reacts during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Madison Keys, of the United States, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys US Open 2026
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns the ball to Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys US Open tennis
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Zheng Qinwen, of China, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Zheng Qinwen Grandstand Court photos
Madison Keys, of the United States, left, competes against Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Grandstand Court US Open 2026
Spectators document their drinks while attending the match between Madison Keys, of the United States, and Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys
Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns the ball to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys US Open 2026
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns the ball to Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

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