Zheng Qinwen Vs Madison Keys, US Open 2026: Chinese Qualifier Pulls Off Miraculous Comeback To Stun American

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 6 September 2026 7:42 pm

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen staged one of the greatest comebacks in US Open history, stunning 22nd seed Madison Keys 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 in the third round. After being thoroughly dismantled in the first set and falling into a seemingly insurmountable 5-0 hole in the decider, Zheng saved a match point and capitalized on mounting nerves from Keys. Winning seven consecutive games, the qualifier completed a miraculous escape to reach the fourth round.