UN Backs Africa’s Push To ‘Correct The Map’, Urges Use Of More Accurate World Map

The resolution does not ban Mercator or force countries to replace it. A UN report said it simply encourages governments and institutions to consider using Equal Earth, a map format that advocates and geographers say shows continents in more accurate proportions. Ahead of the vote, Togo’s foreign minister Robert Dussey was quoted by the UN as saying: “Maps shape our understanding of the world. They guide education, nourish the imagination, and influence collective perceptions.”