Kerala: Eight Killed As Car Rams Parked Lorry In Thrissur

Eight youths, suspected to be students from Tamil Nadu, died instantly when their car crashed into a parked lorry in Thrissur district.
The collision occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam along the Guruvayur-Kodungallur route.
Police and fire and rescue personnel extricated the victims from the mangled car and transferred the bodies to Thrissur Medical College.
Eight people died when a car hit a lorry parked on a highway in Kerala's Thrissur district late on Friday, police stated. The crash occurred at about 11.40 pm in Panambikkunnu, Kaipamangalam. The car was travelling from the Guruvayur side towards Kodungallur when it rammed the parked lorry.
All eight people in the car died on the spot. Locals, fire and rescue personnel and police pulled the youths out in a rescue operation. Their bodies were taken to the mortuary of Thrissur Medical College. Police stated that the vehicle had a Tamil Nadu registration and that the victims were suspected to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
Crash Details
The youths were believed to be students from Tamil Nadu. Police linked that assessment to the car's Tamil Nadu registration.
The collision involved the car and a lorry parked on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam. Police stated that the crash happened close to midnight on Friday.
Rescue teams moved quickly. Locals, fire and rescue personnel and police pulled the youths out of the mangled car before the bodies were shifted to Thrissur Medical College.
Rising Road Toll
Road accidents are rising in Keralam. Deaths, however, have fallen over the past three years.
The state recorded 48,068 accidents and 4,084 deaths in 2023. In 2024, accidents rose to 48,834 while fatalities fell to 3,880. In 2025, accidents increased further to 49,889 even as deaths declined to 3,733.
The trend has continued this year. In the first six months of 2026, Keralam recorded 27,300 accidents and 2,049 deaths. The figures come amid a series of fatal crashes across districts involving heavy vehicles, two-wheelers and vulnerable road users.
Engineering And Design
Road design matters. Former Supreme Court judge and former National Road Safety Commission chairman K S Radhakrishnan pointed to road alignment and engineering as areas that need more attention according to The New Indian Express.
"Road alignment is also a cause of accidents, not only the negligence of the driver," Radhakrishnan said. He pointed to road construction, design, alignment, curves, signals, safety barriers, drainage, pedestrian pathways and footpaths as factors that affect safety.
He said risks differ between city roads and highways. During the monsoon, vehicles may skid because of the road surface, the quality of tarring or tyre condition. He also said driver fatigue and drivers falling asleep at night need examination.
Radhakrishnan also pointed to the growing presence of commercial and other buildings along highways in Keralam. He said such development can add overcrowding and traffic conflicts and that crowd-attracting institutions should be planned carefully.
He also called for dedicated infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians, especially in villages where different kinds of road users often share the same congested road space.
Enforcement And Culture
Enforcement is under strain. Former transport commissioner and former KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary said the MVD and traffic police are the two main enforcement agencies.
He said the number of vehicles using the state's roads is rising without a matching increase in road width. He added that this pressure on the road network is one factor behind accidents.
Thachankary also said officers are growing more cautious because of public backlash and the risk of enforcement incidents being recorded, edited and circulated on social media. He described this as a possible "self-protected enforcement" approach among officers.
He called for stronger political focus on road safety, drawing a comparison with initiatives such as Operation Toofan. "There should be political prioritisation for accident deaths too," Thachankary said. He added that road deaths should not become something society simply learns to accept.
He also pointed to differences in how Malayalis drive in Keralam and abroad. People who follow traffic rules in Gulf countries and Europe often behave differently on "home" roads, he said, adding that stronger enforcement and political backing could help change that culture.